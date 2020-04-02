SALEM — USA Softball has announced the cancellation of all originally scheduled 2020 stops on the “Stand Beside Her’’ tour, presented by Major League Baseball, due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
This means an exhibition contest featuring the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball team, scheduled for Thursday, June 25 at Billy Sample Field, has been canceled.
“We are extremely disappointed that a sell-out crowd will not be able to witness these athletes in action this June, but deep down, we understand the need to make this decision now,’’ Salem Parks and Recreation Director John Shaner said.
“If there is any possible way to get this game back in Salem next summer, we will do our best to make it happen,’’ Shaner said.
As for ticket refunds, all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically. Be refunded to the card on which they were bought.
Any tickets purchased through the Salem Civic Center box office will be refunded to customers once the box office reopens to the public.
The Tokyo Olympic Games have been rescheduled for July 23-August 8, 2021.
