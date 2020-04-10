By STEVEN MARSH
FERRUM – Ferrum College sophomores Levi Englman and Braden Homsey have earned third-team All-America honors in NCAA Division III as chosen by the National Wresting Coaches Association (NWCA).
Both had qualified for the national championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic just before its scheduled start.
The top eight finishers in each of 10 weight classes inn the national tournament earn All-America laurels and that’s the avenue Englman took in claiming All-America accolades as a freshman — he finished seventh at 133 pounds in the 2019 tournament, hosted by Ferrum in Roanoke.
“I believe the NWCA did the right thing in response to the national championships being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The wrestling community prides itself on earning All-America status based on their achievements in the national championships, but in this case each student-athlete who qualified for the tournament is deserving,’’ Ferrum head coach Ryan Riggs said.
“ Top assistant Logan Meister and I were confident both Levi and Braden would reach the podium after we worked out with them a day prior to the championships. Fortunately for us, both student-athletes are sophomores and have two more years to reach their ultimate goals,’’ Riggs said.
Englman, a two-time (2016, 2018) Virginia prep state champion at Colonial Forge, finished the 2020 campaign with a 28-6 record with one victory by pin and was ranked No. 1 nationally at 133 pounds at one point during the season.
Englman captured individual titles at the 2019 Hokie Open and the 2020 Southeast Wrestling Conference tournament.
Englman placed third in the Southeast Regionals to become Ferrum’s second multi-time national tournament qualifier; the first was Meister, who qualified in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
Homsey, who prepped at Orange High School in Hillsborough, North Carolina, finished 33-10 with four pins at 197 pounds. His lone individual title came in the conference championships, staged in Montgomery, Alabama.
In the regional tournament, Homsey won four straight elimination bouts en route to a third-place finish in his weight class. In his final bout, Homsey earned his national qualifying berth by avenging the setback he suffered in the tournament’s quarterfinal-round.
Ferrum has six All-Americans in men’s wrestling: Meister in 2016, Zack Beckner in 2017, Englman in 2019 and 2020, Mario Vasquez in 2019 and Homsey in 2020.
Meister finished sixth in his weight class (157) in 2016; Becker was the national runner-up in his weight class (125) and Vasquez came in eighth in his class (141) last year.
Englman, Homsey, Jordan Patti (football) and Alisha Elizalde (women’s wrestling) earned All-American laurels during Ferrum’s 2019-2020 sports campaign.
Patti, a senior offensive lineman, was cited by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) as a first-team selection and Elizalde became the school’s first All-American in her sport after placing sixth in her weight class at the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Championships last month.
Other wrestlers from instate colleges and universities to earn All-America honors this year are Samuel Braswell of Averett University (first team, 125 pounds), Ryan Luth of Washington and Lee University (first team, 157 pounds), Nico Ramirez of Southern Virginia University (second team, 285 pounds), Shane Conners of Washington and Lee (third team, 165 pounds) and George Moseley of Averett (third team, 184 pounds).
MAT NOTES: Englman has garnered first-team All-State honors in voting by the Virginia Sports Information Directors,(VaSID), while Homsey and Ferrum’s Malik Barr (174 pounds) have earned second-team accolades.
Barr finished the season with a 31-8 record.
Englman is one of three non-Division I competitors on the first team. The others are Brandon Woody (141 pounds) of Averett and Southern Virginia’s Ramirez.
Englman received second-team honors as a freshman in 2019.
Also earning first-team laurels are Jack Mueller (125 pounds) and Jay Aiello (197 pounds) of Virginia, David McFadden (165 pounds) and Hunter Bolen (184 pounds) of Virginia Tech, Colston Diblasi (149 pounds) of George Mason, Larry Early (157 pounds) of Old Dominion and Neal Richards (174 pounds) of VMI.
Bolen has been selected Wrestler of the Year, while Moseley of Averett is the Rookie of the Year and Washington and Lee’s Nathan Shearer is the Coach of the Year.
Joining Barr and Homsey on the second team are Luth, Conners and Rexx Hallyburton of Washington and Lee, Denton Spencer (149 pounds) and Quinn Miller (285 pounds) of Virginia and Braswell of Averett, Kolin Johnson (133 pounds) of Apprentice and Sa’Derian Perry (141 pounds) of Old Dominion.
Old Dominion’s honorees are its last; recently the university announced that it was dropping its wrestling program.
Since 2014, 10 Ferrum wrestlers have earned All-State accolades. Englman, Meister and former standout Tate Dulay are two-time honorees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.