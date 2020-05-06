Franklin County senior student-athletes Rylee Elwell and Tyshaun Zeigler are the school’s 2020 B’nai B’rith nominees.
Elwell is a four-year performer with FCHS’s girls varsity swimming team.
Zeigler broke his shoulder in preseason and did not make his regular-season debut for the Eagles until their non-district triumph over Hidden Valley at C.I. Cy Dillon Stadium.
Zeigler earned first-team All-Blue Ridge District laurels at two positions: defensive back and punt return man.
On defense, Zeigler registered 36 tackles, 30 of which were solo stops, and intercepted one pass.
Zeigler intercepted four passes as a junior.
Zeigler played on each of FCHS’s last three regional postseason squads; the Eagles lost to Thomas Dale in quarterfinals in 2017, defeated Clover Hill in the quarterfinals and lost to Colonial Forge in the semifinals in 2018 and lost to Landstown in the quarterfinals in 2019.
Zeigler was a guard on the boys basketball squad.
The B’Nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement awards are presented by the Roanoke Jewish Federation.
An announcement of this year’s winners is expected the last week of this month.
Former FCHS student-athletes Lauren Davis and Joe Girani are past winners of the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.