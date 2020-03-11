Elizalde's All-America achievement is a first for Ferrum

ADRIAN, Mich. — Senior Alisha Elizalde has left an indelible mark on Ferrum College’s women’s wrestling program by becoming its first competitor to earn All-America accolades.
Elizalde, who hails from Amarillo, Texas, placed sixth in the 101-pound weight class at the 2020 Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Championships at Adrian College’s Merillat Sports & Fitness Center.
Elizalde finished 2-3 in the tournament. She was one of seven wrestlers who competed for Ferrum, six of whom won at least one bout.
The top eight wrestlers in each weight class earned All-America laurels.
Ferrum has competed in women’s intercollegiate wrestling, which is awaiting sanctioning from the NCAA, since 2015.
Breonnah Neal, a former two-time WCWA national runner-up (2014, 2016) at 109 pounds during her career at Campbellsville (Kentucky) University and King (Tennessee) University, is Ferrum’s fourth head coach. She is in her first year at the helm.
“I’m proud of how the team competed this (past) weekend,’’ Neal said in a release prepared by the college. “They looked the best they have all year.
“Alisha Elizalde is our first All-American and Caity Richardson lost in the blood round. There has been a lot of growth throughout the season and I can’t wait to continue to help the program grow,’’ Neal said.
Eight of Ferrum’s 25 intercollegiate programs boast at least one All-American: baseball, men’s basketball, football, men’s golf, men’s wrestling, women’s basketball, volleyball and women’s wrestling.
In the team competition, Ferrum finished 16th out of 19 squads with 23 points.
McKendree (Illinois) University captured the national championship with 191 points. Simon Fraser (British Columbia) University placed second with 178.5 points and King came in third with 123 points.
Elizalde entered the tournament with a team-best 12-5 mark with one victory by pin.
On Friday, Elizalde wrestled two bouts.
Elizalde received a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals, she lost by pin to No. 1 Jaclyn McNichols after scoring the first point of the bout, then she claimed her first victory in her second bout — a 10-0 triumph by technical fall over Ashly Gomez of King.
Elizalde’ win over Gomez guaranteed her a top eight finish and All-America status.
Elizalde captured a second victory in her third tournament bout, her first on Saturday. She bested Johnvanique Porter of MacMurray (Illinois) College, 10-0.
Then, Elizalde suffered back-to-back setbacks both by technical fall to Jennesis Martinez of Colorado Mesa University and Trinity Orendina of Tiffin (Ohio) University.
Three Ferrum wrestlers each finished 2-2 and each earned a victory by pin: Richardson at 136 pounds, Destiny Benjamin at 130 pounds and Tayler Kleemoff at 155 pounds.
Also, Aidan Coughlin was 1-2 at 116 pounds, Katrina Anderson was 1-2 at 130 pounds and Talum Smith was 0-2 at 170 pounds.
Of the seven wrestlers who competed, four (Elizalde, Kleemoff, Coughlin and Smith) are seniors, two (Anderson and Richardson) are sophomores and one (Benjamin) is a reshman.
FERRUM COLLEGE’S FIRST ALL-AMERICANS
NCAA DIVISION III ERA ONLY (since 1985)
PLAYER SPORT YEAR
Jim Sood Baseball 1988
Everett Foxx Men’s Basketball 1992
David Harper Football 1987
Ed Alvarez Men’s Golf 1997
Logan Meister Men’s Wrestling 2016
Ann Reynolds Women’s Basketball 1986
Lora Hicks Volleyball 1991
Alisha Elizalde Women’s Wrestling 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.