Eagles-Vikings doubleheader is moved to tonight

A scheduled Tuesday night Blue Ridge District boys basketball encounter between Franklin County and reigning Class 3 state champion Northside has been moved to Wednesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The doubleheader tips off at 5:30 p.m. with a junior varsity game, followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.
FCHS is 1-1 in the Blue Ridge District with a win over Staunton River and a loss to Lord Botetourt. Northside is 1-0 in league play; it edged William Fleming back in December.
The contest was postponed Tuesday because of inclement weather that forced the closing of Franklin County Schools.
The Eagles and the Vikings are playing a regular-season game that’s not a part of the annual Northside Invitational for the first time since the 1990s during Calvin Preston’s tenure as head coach.
The Eagles and the Vikings are former Roanoke Valley District rivals.
Tuesday’s Blue Ridge District girls’ basketball doubleheader between the Eagles and the Vikings was postponed too.
The twinbill has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Northside with games starting at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
