^pBy From STAFF REPORTS
For the third time this season, Franklin County won a basketball game even though it failed to reach the 50-point mark.
Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River made the Eagles work overtime to get it.
And in the extra, four-minute session, FCHS pitched a shutout.
The Eagles netted all four of the points scored in the post-regulation period to earn a 47-43 league triumph over the Golden Eagles (0-6 in the Blue Ridge District) Friday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
With the win, its second this season over Staunton River, FCHS (2-5 in the Blue Ridge District, 6-11 overall) stops a three-game losing streak and a five-game league setback skid.
Juniors Joshua Luckett and Kalik Witcher combined for 24 points, each with 12, to pace the Eagles.
Witcher netted three of his team’s four overtime points.
FCHS has defeated Class 6 Region A rival Cosby (47-40), Hidden Valley (42-39) and Staunton River despite failing to reach the 50-point plateau in those games.
A losing verdict earlier this season to Hidden Valley (46-41) was rendered in the 40s too, and the Eagles were held to fewer than 50 in a non-district, post-holidays setback to Rockbridge County (52-49).
The Eagles’ earlier triumph over the Golden Eagles was decided by seven points, 54-47.
Collin Bates’ two free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining forced a stalemate at 43. The Eagles did get a heave from beyond half court by Tyshaun Zeigler that hit the rim at the horn.
But from there it was all FCHS.
To its credit, Staunton River got clean looks at the basket from the perimeter throughout the contest, especially in the fourth quarter.. To its determent, Staunton River failed to convert.
“Hitting an open jumper at crunch time can, sometimes, be a difficult thing to do,’’ said Eagles bench boss Tom Hering, who has viewed such scenarios play out countless times during a head varsity coaching career in both boys and girls basketball that spans 19 years and two schools.
FCHS led 7-6 after the first quarter, but trailed 17-16 at intermission after Staunton River took the second stanza, 11-9.
A second 11-9 spurt by Staunton River, this one in the third period, made the count 28-25.
The Eagles covered the spread by taking the final regulation frame 18-15.
Izaak Charlton paced the Golden Eagles with a game-best 14 points.
Bates finished with 13 and Lucas Overstreet tallied 11.
Luckett and Witcher were the Eagles’ only double-figure scorers; however, six other players contributed points to the victory.
FCHS returns to action today at Bassett. The non-district contest tips off at 7 p.m.
CORRECTION: FCHS broke a three-game losing streak with Friday’s win. A sub headline that accompanied a story on the Eagles’ non-district home loss to Patrick Henry reported that FCHS had lost six in a row prior to its latest win. The Franklin News-Post regrets this error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.