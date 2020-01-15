ROANOKE — Kalik Witcher swished two free throws in the game’s waning seconds Monday as Franklin County edged Hidden Valley, 42-39, in a non-district boys varsity basketball contest.
With the win, FCHS (5-8) stops a two-game losing streak and avenges an earlier-season loss to Hidden Valley (3-10).
The Eagles led 17-9 after the first quarter and 25-16 at intermission after they edged the Titans 8-7 in the second stanza.
Hidden Valley rallied in the third period and won the eight-minute frame 10-4 to pull to within three points, 29-26.
Each team netted 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Witcher finished with a game-best 18 points. He swished two of the Eagles’ three 3-point field goals.
Witcher was FCHS’s lone double-figure scorer.
Also contributing points to the Eagles’ victory were Richard Law with six, Hunter Cannaday with five, Samir Elliott with four, Bryce Witcher with three and Tyshaun Zeigler, Desmond Hudson and Jacob Stokcton each with two.
Bryce Witcher also hit a 3-pointer for the Eagles.
Mannu Singh netted 12 points for the Titans and six other players scored.
Three players — each with one — accounted for Hidden Valley’s three 3-pointers.
Cavaliers down Eagles for a second time
Lord Botetourt outscored Franklin County by eight points, 28-20, after halftime Friday en route to a 60-52 Blue Ridge District boys’ varsity basketball triumph over the Eagles at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Cavaliers’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles (1-3 in the Blue Ridge District), who suffered their third straight league loss.
Lord Botetourt broke a halftime stalemate at 32 by doubling FCHS’s output in the third period — the Cavaliers won the frame 18-9 to move in front 50-41.
FCHS won the final quarter by one point, 11-10.
The Cavaliers captured the first quarter 18-4, then the Eagles reversed that count in claiming the second stanza.
Lord Botetourt swished 10 3-pointers in its earlier, 16-point, 67-51, triumph at home. In Friday’s match-up, the Cavaliers hit half as many from long-distance, while the Eagles made six.
Sophomore Conner Tilley drilled three 3-pointers for the Cavaliers and Kyle Arnholt and Owen Prince each hit one.
Arnholt finished with a game-best 15 points, and Luke Hale netted 12.
Also scoring were Tilley and Tanner Selkirk each with nine points, Mason Wheeling with six, Prince with five and Matt Oliver with four.
Kalik Witcher and Hunter Cannaday each swished two 3-pointers, while Bryce Witcher and Jacob Stockton each hit one.
Tyshaun Zeigler and Richard Law each scored 10 points to pace the Eagles.
Also scoring were Kalik Witcher with eight points, Cannaday with seven, Stockton and Bryce Witcher each with five, Desmond Hudson with four, Samir Elliott with two and Mason Bowling with one.
------------------------------------
BOTETOURT — 18/14/18/10 — 60
FRANKLIN CO. — 14/18/9/11 — 52
LORD BOTETOURT (60) — Bramblett 0 0-0 0, J-R Salvi 0 0-0 0, Arnholt 7 0-0 15, D. Salvi 0 0-0 0, Selkirk 2 5-6 9, Oliver 2 0-0 4, Hale 6 0-0 12, Southerland 0 0-0 0, Wheeling 3 0-0 6, Tilley 3 0-0 9, Price 2 0-1 5. Totals: 25 5-7 60.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (52) — Zeigler 4 2-2 10, K. Witcher 2 2-2 8, Elliott 1 0-0 2, B. Witcher 2 0-0 5, Cannaday 2 1-2 7, Shafer 0 0-0 0, Bowling 0 1-2 1, Hudson 2 0-0 4, Wright 0 0-0 0, Law 5 0-2 10, Holland 0 0-0 0, Stockton 2 0-0 5. Totals: 20 6-10 52.
Halftime score 32-32. Three-point goals: Prince (LB), Arnholt (LB), Tilley (LB) 3, Stockton (FC), B. Witcher (FC), Cannaday (FC) 2, K. Witcher (FC) 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.