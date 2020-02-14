Eagles squads place second in Blue Ridge indoor track and field

LYNCHBURG — William Fleming’s boys team and William Byrd’s girls squad captured Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships at the league’s annual postseason meet Saturday at Heritage High School
The Colonels edged Franklin County, 111-108, for the boys title. William Byrd (86) was third, followed by Lord Botetourt (66), Northside (51) and Staunton River (41).
The Terriers bested the Eagles, 111-102, for the girls championship. Lord Botetourt (71) came in third, followed by William Fleming (63), Staunton River (47) and Northside (19).
Sophomore Kylie Cooper was voted girls Blue Ridge District Runner of the Year for indoor track and field in her first year of full-time varsity competition.
Cooper, who won the Class 6 state outdoor championship in the 1,600-meter run as a freshman and who earned girls’ Runner of the Year accolades in cross country this past fall, won the 500-meter run and ran a leg on the Eagles’ victorious 3,200-meter relay team.
Cooper was joined by Addie Shorter, Harper Dillon and Caroline Horn in the winning effort.
For FCHS’s boys, Garrett Garman placed first in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 7 inches, which is the new recognized program standard and he won the 55-meter dash.
Elijah Belcher was fourth in the event and Brian Cromwell was sixth. Also, Cromwell finished third in the triple jump.
Garman also placed fourth in the 300-meter run and second in the high jump, while Jacob Byers was sixth.
Elijah Belcher was fifth in the 55-meter dash.
Garman, Belcher, Cromwell and Chandler Holley placed second in the boys 800-meter, while the quartet of Clayton Stanford, David Carter, Logan Cadou and Connor Dearing finished second in the boys 3,200-meter realy.
Stafford won the boys 3,200-meter run and Carter was fifth in the boys 500-meter run.
Bryson Chrisman won the boys shot put and William Hairston was third. In the girls shot put, Zoe Mills came in second and Ashley Coleman was sixth.
Olivia Dow and Andrea Patterson were fifth and sixth in the girls 55-meter hurdles.
Noah Keen placed sixth in the boys pole vault
Daiyanna Young and Ebony Muse placed fourth and sixth in the girls 55-meter dash, while Amari Patterson and Kristina Atkinson were second and third in the girls high jump.
Shorter won the girls 1,600-meter run and Natalie Davis was sixth.
Parker Chapman was third in the boys 1,600-meter run and Andrew Riddle was fourth.
The foursome of Amari Patterson, Muse, Young and Gabby Trotter claimed third place in the girls 800-meter relay.
Other top performances were turned in by Chapman (second, boys 3,200-meter run), Trotter (second, girls 300-meter run), Dillon (third, girls 3,200-meter run), Emily Burgess (fifth, girls 3,200-meter run), Young (fourth in girls triple jump) and Muse (sixth in girls triple jump).
FCHS’s boys and girls teams compete in the Class 6 Region A indoor track and field meets this weekend.
Washington and Lee sweeps ODAC swimming
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Washington and Lee University swept the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s men’s and women’s swimming championships over the weekend at the Greensboro (North Carolina) Aquatic Center.
The Generals women’s squad captured the conference title for the 13th consecutive year, while the Generals boys’ team claimed its sixth straight league championship.
Ferrum College placed 11th in both meets.
Washington and Lee won the women’s title with 991.5 points, followed by Roanoke College (625.5), Randolph-Macon College (560.5), the University of Lynchburg (297.5), Bridgewater College (235), Emory & Henry College (182), Virginia Wesleyan University (135), Hollins University (108), Randolph College (98), Guilford (North Carolina) College (76), Ferrum (55) and Sweet Briar College (49).
Washington and Lee claimed top men’s accolades with 887.5 points, followed by Roanoke (652.5), Randolph-Macon (432), Lynchburg (395), Hampden-Sydney College (216), Randolph (177), Emory & Henry (166), Bridgewater (140), Greensboro (North Carolina) College (139), Virginia Wesleyan (112) and Ferrum (64).
For Ferrum, Katie Shoaf established a new program record in the women’s 50 freestyle, posting a time of 26.01. The previous standard stood for seven years.
The quartet of Shoaf, Courtney Moyer, Hunter Tharpe and Caroline Saalweachter placed 12th in the 200 freestyle in the preliminaries and advanced to the finals.
Also, Shoaf, Moyer, Tharpe and Elina Baltins took ninth in the 400-medley relay in the preliminaries and earned a berth in the finals.
For Ferrum’s men’s team, Sam Chappell, Taylor Darnell, Dom Philpot and Jacob Blaukovitch came in ninth in the 200 freestyle relay and 11th in 400 freestyle relay in the preliminaries. The quartet advanced to the finals in both events.
Ferrum riders compete in Lexington show
LEXINGTON — Ferrum College’s equestrian team competed against eight other teams and placed eight in the Washington and Lee Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) even this past weekend.
Besides Washington and Lee and Ferrum, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) was represented by Bridgewater College, Hollins University, Roanoke College and the University of Lynchburg.
Washington and Lee was victorious by one point over second-place Virginia Tech, 37-36.
The University of Virginia (31) was third, followed by Bridgewater (31), Hollins (24), James Madison University (22), Roanoke (16), Ferrum (4) and Lynchburg (4).
For Ferrum, Lindsay Koogler and Rebecca Halm placed sixth and seventh in Limit Equitation on the Flat.
Also, Emma Williams and Grace Howell earned sixth-place showings in Novice Equitation on the Flat and Hattie Rieck was fourth in Introductory Equitation on the Flat.
“We have been working hard in practice developing our skills, but unfortunately (Saturday) was not our day,’’ Ferrum head coach Margaret Cornwell said.
“While we had improvements in some areas. we also had moments where we beat ourselves. We are looking forward to the University of Lynchburg IHSA show this weekend where we can improve and (correct our mistakes),’’ Cornwell said.
The Lynchburg show is Saturday.
Kahila Moonshine Classic is Saturday
Franklin County Wrestling Booster Club is staging the Kahila Moonshine Classic, Saturday, Feb. 15 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium on the campus of Franklin County High School.
The one-day event is for youth and middle-school age competitors.
Individual and team competitions are included.
The tournament is named in honor of former, long-time Franklin County prep wrestling coach Kris Kahila, who guided the Eagles to 329 wins, multiple district and regional championships, back-to-back state runner-up showings in Group AAA dual team wrestling and multiple top place finishes in the state tournament.
Kahila coached four of the Eagles’ five individual state champions: Clifton Koger, Joe Calloway, J.J. Price and Bryan Jones.
Individuals and teams can register on trackwrestling.com or on the day of the tournament.
Last year’s tournament drew 298 participants haling from six states: Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Format is round robin with multiple weight divisions.
Hunting banquet is set for March 7
The Franklin County Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) has scheduled its Hunting Heritage Banquet for Saturday, March 7 at the Pigg River Community Center.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for youth, $50 for adults, $270 for sponsor, $300 for sponsor couple, $550 for grand slam table and $950 for royal slam table.
For information, call Tim Burton, (540) 484-3041, or contact him by email: tandkburton84@yahoo.com
Hunter education class is slated for March 9-10
A hunter education class is set for Monday and Tuesday, March 9-10 at the Franklin Center in Rocky Mount.
Passage of this class is required to obtain a hunting license in Virginia.
Sessions are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Students must attend both sessions of the class.
Books are available at the Franklin Center.
For information, call Robert Dillon (540) 483-1302, or call 1-888-516-0844.
Cheerleading tryouts are set for March 30
Tryouts for the Benjamin Franklin Middle School sideline cheerleading squad and the Franklin County freshman, junior varsity and varsity sideline cheerleading teams and mascots for the 2020-2021 school year are scheduled for March 30 through April 2 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Any student, male or female, who will be enrolled at BFMS or FCHS for the upcoming academic year, is eligible to try out, but candidates must have a Virginia High School (VHSL) physical form dated after May 1, 2019 on file with the high school athletic department in order to try out.
Cheerleader candidates will be taught a cheer and a dance for tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or perform gymnastics in order to try out.
Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.
Mascot candidates will be asked to dance in costume to the tryout music.
Open conditioning for those interested in trying is set for Mondays and Thursdays beginning in late February or early March. Specific dates are to be announced and posted at the high school and middle school and on line.
Candidates must have a current physical form on file to take part in conditioning.
Those interested in trying out need to obtain an informational packet from any office on campuses of BFMS or FCHS or from the high school athletic department in Hawkins Gym.
For information, contact FCHS head coach Marsha Lopez through the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Chug for the Jug returns in April after a year’s absence
The Chug for the Jug 5K race returns to the local running calendar in April after a year’s absence.
The 2020 edition of the race is set for Saturday, April 11, rain or shine.
The race takes the starter’s gun at 8 a.m. from the rear parking of Franklin County High School.
From there, runners travel down Perdue Lane to Tanyard Road down South Main Street to Floyd Avenue through downtown Rocky Mount and back to the high school.
The Crooked Road Running Club has taken over the management, promotion and staging of the race.
In past years, the Community Partnership for Revitalization (CPR) and the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation were in charge of those duties.
Two years ago, American National Bank served as the race’s title sponsor and Nate Michener and Leigh Lester captured top male and female overall accolades.
Michener edged multi-time race champion Andrew Parkins of Salem by 17 seconds, 17:12 to 17:29 to claim victory. His mile pace was 5:33, while Parkins’ mile pace was 5:38.
Colin Munsey of Pearisburg was third.
Lester crossed the finish line in 24:15.9, which was the 17th best time among all runners. Her mile pace was 7:47.
Jessica Greene finished second (19th overall) in 24:51 and Tiffany Huffman of Roanoke was third (22nd overall) in 25:40.7.
Eighty-five runners posted finishing times.
For information on this year’s race, contact Karen Dillon by email: krobdill@gmail.com.
