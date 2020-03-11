Benjamin Franklin Middle School rallied for eight runs with two outs in the last of the second inning Monday to take command of a contest the Eagles would win 13-3 over Roanoke Valley Middle School League foe Northside Middle School at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
The contest was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run slaughter rule.
The Eagles’ second-frame rally broke a 1-1 stalemate.
BFMS (2-0-1 in league play, 2-0-1 overall) outhit Northside, 7-4.
The teams combined to commit eight errors: five by the Noresmen, three by the Eagles.
Northside took its lone lead in the top of the first by manufacturing the game’s initial run on a BFMS defensive blunder.
The Eagles, led by skipper Adam Millard squared the count in the bottom of the frame when a Northside error enabled them to generate the tying tally.
In the second, Ean Amerson drove in a run with a base hit, Ashton Hylton belted a two-run double, Ethan Roberts brought two runners home with a single and Wes Hill drove in a run with a base hit.
Also, the Eagles scored on an error and a steal of home with Hill at the plate.
BFMS led 9-1 until the top of the fifth when Northside scored its final two runs.
In the last of the frame, the Eagles rallied for four runs to reach the game-ending, 10-run difference.
Starting pitcher Braden Mullins yielded two hits and a run in two innings of work to earn the victory. He struck out two and walked none.
Chase Parcell, who started the game in centerfield, and Hill, who started behind the plate, each took the mound in relief.
Kyle Heck was charged with the loss for Northside. He permitted five runs and two hits in 1 2/3 innings, while striking out two.
Hylton, Roberts, Amerson, Hill, Chase Bower, James Holley and Noah Conley accounted for the Eagles’ seven hits — each with one.
BFMS takes a two-game winning streak into its next game: a league match-up against Read Mountain Middle School Thursday at Naff Field. First pitch is 5 p.m.
The Eagles are 18-0-1 in its last 19 games dating to last season perfect, 16-0 campaign which ended with the Eagles claiming the Junior Piedmont District championship in their last year in the league.
BFMS routs Northside in softball, 18-1, at home
Benjamin Franklin Middle School responded to an early, one-run deficit by manufacturing 18 unanswered runs in three innings Monday in an 18-1 rout of Northside Middle School in a Roanoke Valley Middle School League softball contest at home.
BFMS (2-1 in league play, 2-1 overall) scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning to take command of the contest. Then, the Eagles finished the rout with a four-run second frame and a five-run third.
The contest was stopped after 3 1/2 innings because of the slaughter rule.
The Eagles, coached by Alicia Wray, have scored 31 runs in their two triumphs this season.
BFMS outhit Northside, 16-3, and overcame three errors in its victory, while Northside committed one error.
In their nine-run first, the Eagles took advantage of a double by Mandolin Draper, walks to Kylie Cooper and Morgan McCrary, a single by Aleah Davis, a base hit by Madison Ingram, a single by Evan Custer, a double by Becca Merrick and a walk to Draper in a second visit to the plate.
Davis was the winning pitcher, tossing a complete-game three hitter. She surrendered one run, while striking out seven in four innings of work.
The Eagles tallied nine runs and six hits off Northside’s starting pitcher and totaled nine runs and 10 hits off a reliever.
Cooper, in the second inning, Ingram in the second inning and McCrary in the third inning each belted a home run for BFMS.
Merrick, Ingram, Davis, McCrary and Custer each collected multiple hits for the Eagles.
Merrick paced BFMS’s offense by going 3 of 3 at the plate.
BFMS returns to action Thursday against Read Mountain Middle School. The Roanoke Valley Middle School League contest is set for a 5 p.m. start in Cloverdale.
BFMS blanks Northside in girls soccer, 12-0, at home
Benjamin Franklin Middle School netted five goals in the first half and seven after intermission in a 12-0 Roanoke Valley Middle School League girls soccer rout of Northside Middle School Monday at home.
The Eagles, coached by Kate Bridges and Daishi Dudley, are 2-1 in league play, 2-1 overall.
BFMS’s next match is Thursday against league rival Read Mountain Middle School. Match time is 5 p.m. in Cloverdale.
BFMS, Northside play to a 2-2 boys soccer stalemate
ROANOKE — Benjamin Franklin Middle School and Northside Middle School played to a 2-2 stalemate in a Roanoke Valley Middle School League boys soccer contest Monday at Vikings Stadium/Jim Hickam Field.
Overtime is staged in middle school boys or girls soccer.
All of the match’s four goals were netted in the opening half.
Luke Sumner tallied both of the Eagles’ goals. Both were unassisted scores.
Sumner gave his team a 1-0 edge when he placed a shot past the Noresmen’s goalkeeper from 22 yards at the 18:01 mark.
Northside responded with the equalizer — a breakaway — at 15:10.
The count remained even for the next 11 minutes. During that stretch, Northside has a scoring opportunity abated when BFMS goalkeeper Seijin Campbell stymied a shot on goal at 4:10.
The Noresmen; however, would not be denied a second time. With 2:15 showing, they claimed their first advantage on a cross from the left side that bounced off the back of a Northside player. The ball would find its way into the back of the net for a 2-1 edge.
At 1:57, Sumner tallied his second goal with a shot placed perfectly by Northside’s netminder to even the count at 2.
BFMS (0-1-2 in the Roanoke Valley Middle School League, 0-2-1 overall) and Northside battled to a scoreless draw in the second half with each team’s defense taking charge in the closing 25 minutes.
First-year Eagles sideline boss Evan Saleeby said he viewed improvements in his team’s play Monday as opposed to its earlier two showings.
“I think to start the game, we were moving the ball a lot better than we did in the last game,’’ Saleby said, “and we created a lot more chances, at least in the first half, than we did against Andrew Lewis.
“I thought we were the better team,’’ Saleeby said, “but we are still conceding too much in the back.’’
Saleeby said the Eagles must concentrate more on defense as they prepare for their next match.
“We need to work on that shape and the transition from losing the ball to wining the ball back. We’ll also continue to work on keeping the ball and creating goal-scoring chances,’’ Saleeby said.
Saleeby highlighted the play of Owen Stone and John Grider saying “both had good performances.
“They both did what I asked them to do in positions that are not natural to them,’’ Saleeby said.
BFMS returns to action Thursday against league rival Read Mountain Middle School Thursday at home. Match time is 5 p.m.
BFMS track and field teams open seasons today
CLOVERDALE — Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s boys and girls track and field teams open their 2020 seasons today in tri-meets against host Read Mountain Middle School and Glenvar Middle School.
The meets begin at 4:45 p.m.
The Eagles are coached by David Southall and Chandler Hunt.
Eagles top Andrew Lewis, 5-3, in home opener
Benjamin Franklin Middle School scored all of its runs in its first three at bats Thursday en route to a 5-3 Roanoke Valley Middle School League baseball victory over Andrew Lewis Middle School in the Eagles’ 2020 home opener at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
The Eagles (1-0-1 in the league, 1-0-1 overall) led from wire-to-wire in the contest that was stopped after 5 1/2 innings.
BFMS scored one run each in the first and third frames and three runs in its half of the second.
The Wolverines manufactured one run in the top of the second and two runs in the top of the third.
BFMS outhit Andrew Lewis, 6-2, and each team committed three errors.
Braden Mullins drove in the Eagles’ initial run with a sacrifice fly.
In the second, BFMS scored one run on a fielder’s choice by Ean Amerson and two runs on an Andrew Lewis error.
Amerson was the winning pitcher for the Eagles. He worked 1 2/3 innings and permitted one hit and one run, while striking out two.
Lawson Pasley and Ashton Hylton came out of the bullpen, and Hylton recorded BFMS’s last six outs to earn a save.
Pasley paced the Eagles at the plate by collecting two hits in three at bats.
Wolverines edge Eagles in softball, 1-0
SALEM — Andrew Lewis Middle School tallied the game’s lone run in the bottom of the first inning and made its lead stand in a 1-0 victory over Benjamin Franklin Middle School in a Roanoke Valley Middle School League softball contest Thursday at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex.
The Eagles (1-1 in the league, 1-1 overall) suffered their first loss of the season.
A first-inning double by Cora Robinson, one of four Andrew Lewis hits, enabled the Wolverines to manufacture their run.
The contest was stopped after 5 1/2 innings.
The Wolverines played error-free defense, while the Eagles committed one error.
Robinson was the winning pitcher. She tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout that featured 13 strikeouts.
Chloe Varney was charged with the loss for the Eagles. She worked five innings and allowed four hits, one run and no walks, while striking out six.
Mandolin Draper led BFMS at the plate by going 2 of 3.
Caitlin Wells was 2 of 2 for Andrew Lewis.
Andrew Lewis blanks BFMS boys soccer, 4-0
Andrew Lewis netted two goals in each half Thursday en route to a 4-0 Roanoke Valley Middle School League boys soccer victory over Benjamin Franklin Middle School in the Eagles’ 2020 home opener.
The Wolverines scored at 21:27 and 19:43 of the first half and 20:56 and 16:54 of the second stanza.
The Eagles (0-1-1 in the league, 0-1-1 overall) were limited to one shot — a redirected corner kick by Cooper Myers that failed to dissect the Wolverines’ net.
“I wasn’t pleased with our first-half performance, but the effort in the second half was much better,’’ first-year BFMS head coach Evan Saleeby said. “We were more aggressive and played harder (in the second half).
“We have to learn that playing hard each game is a minimum requirement. We’re trying to teach the boys what we see as ‘the right way to play’ and in doing so, we’re going to make mistakes,’’ Saleeby said.
“That’s what this level is all about — learning the game and becoming better. We’d rather (the players) make mistakes at the middle-school level learning how to play properly so when they are varsity players, they won’t be making the same mistakes,’’ Saleeby said.
The Eagles employed two goalkeepers: Seijin Campbell, who played the entire first half (25 minutes) and registered seven saves, and Donovan Lewis, who went the distance in the second half and recorded five saves.
“Both goalkeepers (Campbell and Lewis) had excellent games as did Luke Sellars and Cooper Myers,’’ Saleeby said.
BFMS girls soccer falls 2-0 to Andrew Lewis
SALEM — Benjamin Franklin Middle School dropped a 2-0 Roanoke Valley Middle School League girls soccer decision to Andrew Lewis Middle School Thursday on the road.
BFMS is 1-0-1 in the Roanoke Valley Middle School League, 1-0-1 overall.
The Eagles are coached by Katie Bridges and Daishi Dudley.
