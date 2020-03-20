When and if the spring sports season resumes at Franklin County, Eagles dugout skipper Barry Shelton goes in pursuit of a milestone.
Shelton, the Eagles’ head coach since 2012, is four wins shy of 100 career victories.
Shelton has led the Eagles to back-to-back 14-win campaigns, the last of which raised his career mark to 96-79.
Past head coaches F.L. Slough (188-109), the program’s leader in victories, and Mason Ligon (168-125-1) are the only ones with more than 100 career triumphs.
The club is on hiatus until Monday, March 30, the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) delayed start to the spring campaign because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
If FCHS resumes its schedule from that date, the Eagles’ first seven games are road ones, including their Blue Ridge District opener, Friday, April 3 at Staunton River.
Overall, the Eagles have amassed 737 wins since their inaugural season in 1951 and have been steered by 11 head coaches: Shelton, Rusty Lang, Slough, Ligon, Dan Hodges, Royal Mullins, Jimmy Thompson, Frank Ciamillo, Al Johnson, Steve Richards and C.I. (Cy) Dillon Jr.
Ligon (16 years), Slough (14) and Shelton (9) rank first, second and third in tenure, followed by Richards (8), Dillon (5), Ciamillo (5), Lang (4), Hodges (3), Mullins (2), Thompson (2) and Johnson (1).
AT BENJAMIN FRANKLIN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Adam Millard, Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s head baseball coach since 2007, has guided the Eagles to a 121-69-1 record.
Millard reached the 100-career win mark with BFMS’s ninth victory of the 2018 season, one in which the Eagles were 11-3.
BFMS has had only three losing seasons (6-7 in 2009, 5-11 in 2013 and 2-10 in 2014) and two .500 campaigns (7-7 in 2008 and 8-8 in 2010) during Millard’s tenure.
From 2015, BFMS is 64-12-1: 19-0-1 in its last 20 games.
During a five-year term in the Junior Piedmont District, BFMS played for the league title four times, winning championships in 2016 and 2019 and finishing as the runners-up in 2015 and 2017.
