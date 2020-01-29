Eagles seek first championship in Blue Ridge today

^pBy STEVEN MARSH
VINTON — Franklin County’s wrestling team makes its postseason debut in the Blue Ridge District today when the league crowns its 2020 champion at William Byrd High School.
Joining the Eagles and the Terriers in the field are Northside, Lord Botetourt, William Fleming and Staunton River.
Weigh-ins are at 2:30 p.m. with action of mat set for a 3:45 p.m. start.
The tournament has no bearing on regional qualification.
Afterwards, the Eagles move on to the Class 6 Region A tournament, while William Fleming advances to a Class 5 regional and Northside, Lord Botetourt, William Byrd and Staunton River compete in Class 3.
The Eagles seek to win a league championship in their fourth district.
FCHS is the past multi-time champion of the Roanoke Valley, Western Valley and Piedmont districts, and four head coaches have guided the Eagles to the titles: Kris Kahila, Emanuel Brown, Scott Fike and current mat boss Justin Smith.
FCHS had a run of district championships that started in the winter of 1988 end last year when Bassett edged the Eagles for the 2019 Piedmont crown by three points, 178-175.
The Eagles won 14 consecutive titles in the RVD and captured all 12 crowns in the WVD to push “The Streak’’ as it was called by local mat fans and followers of the program to 26.
The Eagles won Piedmont titles in 2014 and 2015, then “The Streak’’ was stalled at 28 when the league opted not to stage postseason tournaments in 2016 and 2017. Finally, the Eagles won title No. 3 in the Piedmont and title No. 29 overall in 2018 under Smith’s guidance.
In last year’s Piedmont tournament staged at Martinsville Middle School, the Eagles had two champions and seven runners-up, while the Bengals captured four individual crowns: at 132 pounds, 145, 170 and 182.
Bassett bested FCHS in title bouts at 145 and 170.
Seven of the nine FCHS wrestlers who reached the championship round last year are on this year’s squad, including both winners: Logan Arnold and Brian Richards.
