Franklin County scored 68 points through three quarters by tallying 20 points or more in each of the first three quarters Monday en route to a 52-point, 77-25 non-district girls varsity basketball triumph over Hidden Valley at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Four players finished in double figures for the Eagles (7-4) and four other players scored.
The Eagles’ victory is their second this season over the Titans (0-12), who have yet to win this season.
FCHS swished 10 3-pointers; the Eagles outscored the Titans 30-3 from the 3-point arc.
FCHS limited Hidden Valley to single-digit scoring in each quarter.
The Eagles led by 15 points, 20-5, after the first quarter and pushed the spread to 28 points, 42-14, at intermission, courtesy of a 22-9 second-stanza surge.
FCHS won the third period 26-4 to move in front by 50 points, 68-18.
The Eagles finished the game by claiming the final frame 9-7.
Seven players scored for Hidden Valley, none of whom finished in double figures.
Mya Blizzard and Jaedyn Jamison each netted 17 points to pace the Eagles, while Alexis Carter and Ta’mya Robertson each totaled 12.
Also scoring were Kameron Copeland with nine points, Jocelyn Shufelt with five, Taylor Janney with three and Arianna Belcher with two.
Jamison swished two 3-pointers and blocked four shots.
Robertson hit four 3-pointers and Blizzard, Janney, Copeland and Shufelt each hit one.
TIP-INS: Franklin County’s junior varsity squad ended a two-game losing streak by defeating Hidden Valley 40-8.
The Eagles, who defeated the Titans for the second time this season, are 1-1 in the Blue Ridge District, 4-5 overall.
Franklin County falls at Lord Botetourt
DALEVILLE — Propelled by its play in the second half, Lord Botetourt bested Franklin County, 54-38, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity basketball contest.
The Cavaliers’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles, but Friday’s triumph counts in the Blue Ridge District.
The two teams are scheduled to play at FCHS on Friday, Jan. 31.
Lord Botetourt is two years removed from winning the Class 3 state championship. Last year, the Cavaliers reached the state semifinals.
Leading 22-20 at halftime, Lord Botetourt captured the third period by six points, 14-8, to push the spread to eight points, 36-28.
The Cavaliers won the fourth frame, 18-10, to produce the final, 16-point difference.
Lord Botetourt led 11-4 after the first quarter. FCHS rallied in the second stanza and won the period 16-11.
Meredith Wells led the Cavaliers with 16 points, while Miette Veldman scored 15 points and completed a double-double with 17 rebounds.
Also scoring in double figures was Taylor Robertson with 13 points.
Four other players contributed points to the victory.
Jaedyn Jamison paced the Eagles with a game-best 17 points.
Also, Ta’mya Robertson scored eight points, Taylor Janney tallied six, Alexis Carter netted five and Mya Blizzard finished with two.
Wells hit two 3-pointers and Robertson hit one.
Jamison made FCHS’s lone 3-point field goal.
TIP-INS: Lord Botetourt won the junior varsity contest by 30 points, 42-12.
The Cavaliers’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles, but Friday’s match-up is the first of two Blue Ridge District games scheduled.
The two teams are scheduled to play at FCHS Friday, Jan. 31.
