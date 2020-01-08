From STAFF REPORTS
Franklin County’s wrestling team claimed runner-up honors in the fifth Johnny Price Memorial tournament staged at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium Saturday.
The Eagles (3-3 dual match record) finished 3-1 in their pool matches to advance to the finals for the fourth time.
In the finals, FCHS dropped a three-point, 32-29, decision to Blacksburg.
Teams from the River Ridge District have captured all five championships of this event.
Multi-time state champion Christiansburg won the first three from 2009-2011, Cave Spring won the title last year when the event was revived and brought back to the Eagles’ wrestling calendar and the Bruins continued the league’s trend
FCHS placed second to Christiansburg each of the first three years, was seventh a year ago and second again this year.
The Eagles bested Cave Spring, 48-19, Lord Botetourt, 40-25, and Patrick County, 49-39.
FCHS lost to William Fleming, 36-28, in its fourth bout, then fell to Blacksburg in the finals.
Lord Botertourt and William Fleming are Blue Ridge District rivals of the Eagles.
Wrestlers from the Eagles’ varsity and junior varsity teams “were mixed in all the matches so all of our athletes could get a fair amount of competition and mat time,’’ FCHS head coach Justin Smith said.
FCHS senior Brian Richards, a reigning Class 6 regional champion at 160 pounds, was voted Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.
Richards won two bouts by pin, one by forfeit and one by major decision.
In a rematch of the 126-pound Big Orange Classic finals, sophomore Logan Arnold defeated Lord Botetourt’s Colin Sell, 8-0.
Lord Botetourt finished third.
Final records for the competing teams were Blacksburg 4-1, FCHS 3-2, Lord Botetourt 4-1, William Fleming 3-2, Northside 3-2, Patrick County 2-3, Cave Spring 1-4 and Tunstall 0-5.
Lord Botetourt was the only team to defeat Blacksburg; the Cavaliers did so in their fourth pool match, 32-30.
