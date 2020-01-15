Balanced scoring from among six players Friday guided Lord Botetourt to a 54-52 Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity baskettball triumph over Franklin County Friday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Cavaliers’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles (1-3 in the Blue Ridge District, 7-6 overall), who suffered their second straight setback.
All but two of FCHS’s losses are single-digit defeats.
Following the Cavaliers’ lone miss from the free-throw line on a the front end of a one-and-one attempt by Tyler Meade, the Eagles had a shot for the win, but Ke’Shaun Wright’s heave from beyond half court at the horn was off the mark.
Lord Botetourt led by nine points, 14-5, after the first quarter, but FCHS was able to cut into its deficit by claiming the second stanza, 15-11.
Leading 25-20 at intermission, the Cavaliers claimed the third period by one point, 16-15, to make the count 41-35 with seven minutes to play.
FCHS won the final frame 17-15.
The Cavaliers converted 23 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and were 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Meade and Jackson Crawford each tallied 14 points to pace Lord Botetourt.
Also scoring were Bryce Harrison with nine points, Cameron Orange with eight, Ashton Bramblett with five and Nate Prince with four.
FCHS made 21 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 8 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Wright netted a game-best 18 points to lead the Eagles.
Also scoring were Branson LeDuc with eight points, Randy Clark with seven, Jamerise Holland with six, Nyzaih Holland with five, Jordan Hering with four and Riley Hill and Rylan McGhee each with two.
TIP-INS: The Eagles suffered their third straight loss, 38-28, Monday at Hidden Valley.
With the win, the Titans avenge an earlier season, 52-35 setback to the Eagles.
After a 5-1 start, with the lone loss coming by two points, FCHS is 2-5 in its last seven games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.