ROANOKE — Prior to its Tuesday night’s contest against Northside, Franklin County’s girls varsity basketball team had held a an opponent to 13 points and had won a game by 52.
The Vikings, playing on their home floor, were a 47-point conquered foe, falling 70-23 to the Eagles in a Blue Ridge District match-up.
FCHS reached the 70-point mark in its routs of Hidden Valley and Northside, and it has scored in the 60s in three other wins to date.
FCHS (3-2 in the Blue Ridge District, 9-5 overall), which claimed its second straight win, both in league play and both on the road, pushed the spread from 40 points, 63-23, in the final frame to 42, 44, 45 and finally 47.
The concluding, eight-minute stanza was played with a running clock as mandated by the Virginia High School League (VHSL) when the count reaches a difference of 30 points in the fourth quarter and FCHS was able to win the quickened stanza 17-2.
The Eagles, who never trailed in the contest, built a 13-7 edge after the first quarter with Mya Blizzard scoring the final points of the period off a lay-up courtesy of a steal from Ta’mya Robertson.
In the second stanza, FCHS began its onslaught with a 13-0 run that was interrupted by a time out with 3:53 showing.
The Eagles extended their surge to 16-0 to make the count 26-7, and they would only surrender two points in the quarter, a frame they would win 19-2.
Again, Blizzard, a veteran junior whose play was stellar throughout the first half, scored at the conclusion of the period, but this time she swished a 3-pointer to finish the half with 15 points.
The Eagles claimed the third period 21-12 to make the count 53-21.
Northside is playing without star returnee Tracey Hueston, who sustained a partially torn ACL and torn meniscus in a preseason scrimmage against Pulaski County.
Reconstructive surgery was performed earlier this month and Hueston was at Tuesday game with her knee in a brace and walking with the aid of a crutch.
Hueston is a University of Pittsburgh signee.
Rianna Saunders led the Vikings with 13 points, while Gianna Brown netted six and Tamiyah Gates and Mia Golding each added two.
Robertson, who scored her first seven points from the free-throw line, finished with a game-best 21. Blizzard was next with 20 and Jaedyn Jamison tallied 13.
Also scoring were Kameron Copeland with seven points, Alexis Carter with five, Kariyia Pickens with three and Taylor Janney with one.
FCHS seeks its third straight Blue Ridge District road win tonight when it travels to Moneta to face Staunton River at 7.
The Eagles defeated the Golden Eagles by 19 points, 69-50, at home in December.
Staunton River is coached by former Ferrum College standout Kim (English) Jones.
FRANKLIN CO. — 13/19/21/17 — 70
NORTHSIDE — 7/2/12/2 — 23
FRANKLIN COUNTY (70) — Hicks 0 0-0 0, Pickens 1 1-2 3, Blizzard 8 2-2 20, Belcher 0 0-0 0, Janney 0 1-3 1, Robertson 6 7-9 21, Jamison 5 0-0 13, Copeland 2 3-4 7, Carter 2 1-3 5. Totals: 24 15-23 70
NORTHSIDE (23) — Smith 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Saunders 4 3-6 13, Brown 3 0-0 6, Gates 0 2-4, Hairston 0 0-0 0, Hairston 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 0-0 0, Golding 1 0-0 2, Nutter 0 0-0 0, Waweru 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5-10 23.
Halftime score: 32-9 Franklin County. Three-point field goals: Blizzard (FC) 2, Robertson (FC) 2, Jamison (FC) 3, Saunders (NS) 2.
