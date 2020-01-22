Eagles finish 3-2 in Brookville duals

LYNCHBURG — Franklin County’s wrestling team won three of its five matches contest Saturday in the Brookville Duals.
The Eagles lost their opening match in pool competition to Liberty Christian Academy on tie-breaker criteria, 40-39, then rallied to defeat Chatham, 42-30.
Following the win over the Cavaliers, FCHS bested E.C. Glass, 52-30, and Rustburg, 46-36, before falling to Jefferson Forest.
Jefferson Forest won the tournament by topping Grassfield, 47-24, in the finals.
Also competing in the day-long event were host Brookville, Deep Run, Tunstall, Dinwiddie and Hidden Valley.
Individual winners for the Eagles were Dalton Wild, Owen Donald, Bryson Chrisman, Landon Church, Zac Stafford, Bryle Fitzgerald, Jonathan Grosvenor, Nate Stafford and Jake Winemiller.
“We were missing five starters due to illness and other reasons, but we fought hard and placed second in our pool,’’ Eagles head coach Justin Smith said.
FCHS (6-4) returns to action today in Roanoke against Hidden Valley and Lord Botetourt.
