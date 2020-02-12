Eagles fall in regular-season road finale

VINTON — William Byrd built a 10-point halftime lead and surrendered only one point of that advantage after intermission in a 53-44 Blue Ridge District boys varsity basketball win over Franklin County Friday in the regular-season finale for both clubs.
The Terriers’ triumph is their second this season over the Eagles.
William Byrd (4-6 in the Blue Ridge District, 7-15 overall) and FCHS (2-8 in the Blue Ridge District, 7-15 overall) were scheduled to meet for a third time Tuesday in the first round of the Blue Ridge District’s postseason tournament with the Terriers seeded No. 4 and the Eagles seeded No. 5.
In Tuesday’s other first-round game, No. 3 seed Lord Botetourt (6-4 in the Blue Ridge District) hosted No. 6 seed Staunton River (0-10 in the Blue Ridge District).
Tuesday’s winners join No. 1 seed William Fleming and No. 2 seed Northside, both 9-1 in the Blue Ridge District, in Friday’s semifinals at Staunton River.
FCHS moves on to the Class 6 Region A tournament regardless of the outcome of the Blue Ridge District tournament
William Byrd led 12-5 after the first quarter and took the second stanza 14-11 to make the count 26-16 at intermission.
FCHS won the third quarter 15-13 to cut two points off the deficit, 39-31.
William Byrd captured the final frame, 14-13.
Landon Johnson led the Terriers with 13 points, while Tyler Martin tallied 11 and seven other players scored, none of whom finished in double figures.
Tyshaun Zeigler netted a game-best 17 points to pace the Eagles, but he was his team’s lone double-figure scorer.
Also scoring were Hunter Cannaday with six points, Joshua Luckett with five, Samir Elliott and Jacob Stockton each with three and Amillian Holland, Desmond Hudson, Evan Hahn, Noah Shafer and Bryce Witcher each with two.
Each team swished five 3-point field goals.
Johnson hit two treys for the Terriers.
Zeigler made two threes for the Eagles, while Luckett, Elliott and Stockton each hit one.
TIP-INS: William Byrd defeated FCHS, 56-50, in the junior varsity game which was the season finale for both clubs.
The Terriers’ victory is their third this year over the Eagles; two in district play and one in the semifinals of the Northside Invitational.
The three games were decided by a total of 15 points.
FCHS finishes with an 11-11 overall record, 2-8 in the Blue Ridge District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.