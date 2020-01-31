From STAFF REPORTS
ROANOKE — Reigning Class 3 state champion Northside was a winner on its home floor and at metaphorical Blackjack table Tuesday.
Paced by a trio of 21-point quarters, the Vikings bested Blue Ridge District (BRD) rival Franklin County by 28 points, 69-41, at Bill Pope Gymnasium.
With the win, its second this season over the Eagles (2-6 in the Blue Ridge District), and coupled with William Fleming’s league triumph, the Vikings (13-5) and the Colonels remain in a first-place deadlock in the BRD standings at 6-1.
The Vikings scored 20 fewer points than the 89 they accumulated in the earlier win, but they surrendered 24 fewer points. Their margin of victory in the earlier game was 24 as opposed to 28 Tuesday.
FCHS was playing its fourth game this season in Northside’s gymnasium and the venue was not friendly to the Eagles; they were 1-3 with losses to Christiansburg, Rockbridge County and Northside and a win over Chatham.
The Vikings, who are in search of their third straight regional title, a fourth in five years and a sixth consecutive state-tournament berth, led by 31 points, 63-32, at the end of three quarters, courtesy of a frame-finishing 6-0 surge.
Because of the 30-plus points difference, the final quarter started with running time and both running and regular time would be employed during an eight-minute session that the Eagles would win 9-6.
A pair of 10-0, first-half surges by the Vikings would help them achieve back-to-back, 21-point quarters and a 42-20 lead at intermission.
FCHS led 10-6 in the initial stanza before Northside produced its first, 10-0 surge to erase that deficit.
The Eagles stopped the run, then surrendered another 10-0 run that broached the first and second quarters and made the count 26-12.
Moments later, the Vikings netted six consecutive points to push the spread to 18. A 3-pointer by Bryce Witcher stopped that run, then Northside built a 25-point cushion with its third 10-0 surge of the half.
The Vikings’ advantage reached 30 points for the first time, 52-22, after an 8-0 run in the third frame. The Eagles sliced the gap to 24, 53-29, after a 7-1 spurt before Northside closed the quarter with a 10-3 run to push the difference to 31.
Sophomore guard Ayrion Journiette led the Vikings with a game-best 18 points, while Jordan Wooden netted 15 and seven other players contributed points to the victory.
The Vikings torched the twines at Samuel M. Hawkins Gymnasium – they hit 12 3-pointers in their earlier win. Tuesday, the Vikings needed only two makes from long distance.
Kalik Witcher paced the Eagles with 11 points and eight other players scored.
FCHS swished seven 3-pointers: one by Bryce Witcher and three each by Kalik Witcher and Hunter Cannaday.
FCHS failed to reach the 50-point mark for the seventh time this season.
The Eagles made 17 field goals, but failed to convert a free throw in four attempts.
Northside converted 27 field goals and was 13 of 15 from the free-throw line.
The Eagles have tonight off and finish regular-season play next week with three games, two of which are league encounters: versus William Fleming on Tuesday, Magna Vista on Wednesday and at William Byrd Friday.
FCHS will likely finish fourth or fifth in its inaugural Blue Ridge District campaign.
TIP-INS: The Eagles traveled to Bassett Wednesday night and earned a 56-53 non-district victory over the Bengals.
With the win, FCHS (7-12) sweeps the regular-season series, 2-0.
Also with the victory, the Eagles match their win total from last year.
F.COUNTY— 12/8/12/9 — 41
NORTHSIDE — 21/21/21/6 — 69
FRANKLIN COUNTY (41) — Zeigler 2 0-0 4, Luckett 0 0-0 0, K. Witcher 4 0-1 11, Elliott 1 0-0 2, B. Witcher 2 0-0 5, Cannaday 3 0-0 9, Shafer 0 0-0 0, Bowling 1 0-0 2, Hahn 1 0-0 2, Law 2 0-3 4, Holland 0 0-0 0, Stockton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 0-4 41.
NORTHSIDE (69) — Journiette 7 4-4 18, Grogan 1 0-0 2, Vanore 0 0-0 0, Wooden 5 5-6 15, Slash 2 0-0 4, Moore 0 0-0 0, Webb 3 2-3 9, Foley 1 0-0 2, Leftwich 2 0-0 4, Bishop 0 0-0 0, Jearls 0 0-0, Gates 4 0-0 8, Johnson 2 2-2 7. Totals: 27 13-15 69.
Halftime score 42-20 Northside. Three-point goals: B. Witcher (FC), K. Witcher (FC) 3, Cannaday (FC) 3. Webb (N), Johnson (N). Total fouls: Franklin County 15, Northside 12. Intentional foul: Luckett (FC).
