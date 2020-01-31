Eagles fall at Northside, win at Bassett

From STAFF REPORTS
ROANOKE — Northside held Franklin County to 11 first-half points Tuesday en route to a 50-41 Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball victory over the Eagles at Bill Pope Gymnasium.
The Vikings’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles (2-6 in the Blue Ridge District).
Northside led 11-4 after the first quarter, then the Vikings claimed the second stanza 14-7 to push the spread to 14 points, 25-11 at intermission.
The Eagles won the third period by five points, 14-9, to cut the deficit to nine points, 34-25.
Each team scored 16 points in the final frame.
Northside made 18 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and was 10 of 18 (55.6 percent) from the free-throw line.
Jayden Smith led the Vikings with 12 points and Lawrence Cole tallied 11.
Also scoring were Cam Abshire with nine points, Kamden Johnson and Antonio Archuleta Smith each with five, Nick Crawford with three, Ben Dawson and Isaiah Luckie each with two and Nathan Funk with one.
Jayden Smith, Antonio Archuleta Smith, Abshire and Crawford each hit a 3-pointer.
FCHS converted 16 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 8 of 13 (61.5 percent) from the free-throw line.
Branson LeDuc led the Eagles with a game-best 16 points.
Also scoring were Eli Foutz with eight points, Jordan Hering with seven, Nyzaih McHeimer with three, Ke’Shaun Wright, Randy Clark and Jamerise Holland each with two and Rylan McGhee with one.
FCHS saw a two-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.
FCHS returns to action Tuesday against Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming. Tip off at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 7 p.m.
TIP-INS: The Eagles defeated Bassett, 42-18, in a non-district game Wednesday at Bassett.
FCHS’s win is its second this season over the Bengals.
The Eagles are 10-9 overall.
