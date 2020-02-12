Franklin County’s girls junior varsity basketball team doubled the count on William Byrd Friday in defeating the Terriers, 40-20, in a Blue Ridge District contest, the season finale for both clubs at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
With the victory, the Eagles (4-6 in the Blue Ridge District, 7-13 overall) stopped a two-game losing streak and avenged an earlier-season, 26-point loss to the Terriers.
Also with the win, Olivia Flournoy completes her first year as the Eagles head coach.
FCHS’s squad was comprised of 10 eighth graders, one freshman and two sophomores.
William Byrd made seven field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and was 5 of 15 (33.3 percent) from the free-throw line.
Makenna Jacobsen led the Terriers with eight points.
Also scoring were Jayla Barger with four points, Jaylen Rosser and Elyssa Kitts (3-pointer) each with three and Grace Seale with two.
FCHS converted 15 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 7 of 14 (50 percent) from the free-throw line.
The Eagles scored 22 points in the first half — 10 in the first quarter and 12 in the second — and 18 points in the second half — seven in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth.
Loreal Board led the Eagles with a game-best 14 points.
Also scoring were Addie Roe with seven points, Rosselyn Hernandez with six, Sydney Holland with four,Niasia Mitchell with three and Talaya Holland, Jocelyn Routt and Jabriah Perry each with two.
Roe and Mitchell each swished a 3-pointer for the Eagles.
