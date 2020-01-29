Eagles claim 10th win of season, top Golden Eagles in Blue Ridge play

^pBy From STAFF REPORTS
MONETA -Paced by four double-figure scorers, Franklin County’s girls varsity basketball team registered its fourth Blue Ridge District victory of the season and its 10th overall Friday, 65-60 over Staunton River.
Kameron Copeland paced the Eagles (4-2 in the Blue Ridge District, 10-6 overall) with 16 points.
FCHS was victorious despite yielding seven 3-point field goals to the Golden Eagles (2-4 in the Blue Ridge District, 11-5 overall), who suffered their second loss this season to FCHS; their earlier defeat was by 19 points.
Staunton River led 14-13 after the first quarter, but FCHS erased that deficit by winning the second stanza 14-10.
Leading 27-24 at intermission, the Eagles took the third period 20-14 to push the spread to nine-points, 47-38.
The Golden Eagles won the final frame, 22-18.
Sisters Jeni and Cali Levine combined to produce two-thirds of Staunton River’s scoring, 40 total points.
Jeni Levine netted a game-best 27 points, 15 of which she tallied by swishing a game-best five 3-point field goals.
Cali Levine had 13 points.
Five other players scored none of whom finished in double figures.
Also, two other players each hit a 3-pointer.
FCHS got 15 points from Mya Blizzard, 13 from Alexis Carter and 12 from Jaedyn Jamison.
Also scoring were Ta’mya Robertson with seven points, six of which she netted by swishing both of the Eagles’ 3-pointers, and Taylor Janney with two.
The Eagles play Bassett in a non-district game today. Tip off at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 7 p.m.
TIP-INS: FCHS’s junior varsity squad defeated Staunton River for the second time this season, 33-21.
The Eagles (2-4 in the Blue Ridge District, 5-8 overall) broke a four-game losing streak with the victory.
FCHS entertains Bassett today at 5:30 p.m.
Eagles fall at Cave Spring
ROANOKE — Cave Spring outscored Franklin County by 11 points in the fourth quarter Thursday to erase a three-point deficit in a 67-59 non-district girls varsity basketball contest at Cave Spring Middle School.
With the win, the Knights (10-5) of the River Ridge District avoid a third loss this season to the Eagles, who led 43-40 after three periods of play.
Cave Spring won the final stanza, 27-16, to turn that deficit into an eight-point triumph.
FCHS defeated Cave Spring at home in December and claimed a second win in the consolation game of the Knights Winter Classic, which was played at Cave Spring Middle School.
The Knights led by eight points, 19-11 after the first quarter, but the Eagles rallied in second stanza and took the frame 16-7 to move in front by one point, 27-26, at intermission.
The Eagles captured the third period to build their three-point, 43-40 advantage.
Zada Porter’s double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds paced the Knights.
Kieera Mooney tallied 15 points for the winners and Katie Carroll finished with 14.
The Knights hit six 3-pointers, including three by Carroll.
The Eagles placed four players in double figures: Mya Blizzard with 15 points, Taylor Janney with 12 and Ta’mya Robertson and Alexis Carter each with 10.
Blizzard and Robertson each swished a 3-pointer.
TIP-INS: Cave Spring won the junior varsity contest, 51-44, to avenge an earlier-season, five-point loss to FCHS.
