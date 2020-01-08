From STAFF REPORTS
DALEVILLE – Lord Botetourt limited Franklin County to one, second-stanza field goal Thursday in a 53-37 defeat of the Eagles in a Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball game.
The Cavaliers used a 22-3 surge in the seven-minute period to break a 10-10 tie and move in front by 19 points, 32-13 at intermission.
Lord Botetourt won the third period, 17-12, to push the spread to 24 points, 49-25.
FCHS, which suffered its first district loss, claimed the final frame, 12-4.
The Cavaliers made 18 field goals, 10 of which were 3-pointers, and were 7 of 11 from the free-throw line.
Six players scored for Lord Botetourt, four of whom finished in double figures.
Ashton Bramblett paced the Cavaliers with 13 points, while Jackson Crawford netted 12, Tyler Meade tallied 11 and Cameron Orange scored 10.
Also scoring were Case Deaner with four points and Bryce Harrison with three.
The Cavaliers were 8 of 21 from inside the 3-point arc and 10 of 19 from long distance.
Crawford swished four 3-pointers and Bramblett and Meade each hit three.
FCHS (1-1 in the Blue Ridge District, 7-3 overall) was 14 of 36 from inside the arc, 2 of 5 from 3-point territory and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Eli Foutz led the Eagles with 11 points.
Also scoring were Jamerise Holland, Ke’Shaun Wright and Rylan McGhee each with five points, Riley Hill with four, David Kasey, Anthony Belcher and Branson LeDuc each with two and Ja’ziem Hart with one.
McGhee and Foutz each hit a 3-pointer.
Eagles defeat Cosby
by 10 points, 51-41
MIDLOTHIAN – Franklin County’s boys junior varsity basketball team claimed its seventh victory of the season, its sixth outside the Blue Ridge District, with a 51-41 triumph over Cosby Saturday.
