Eagles boys finish season undefeated in dual meets

Franklin County's boys and girls swimming teams split a recent home dual meet with Blue Ridge District rival William Byrd, their final regular-season event.
The boys squad was victorious and finishes the season undefeated (13-0) in dual meets; the girls team was 8-4-1.
Below are the results:
200 Medley Relay Boys: 2nd:Sam Wright, Akers, Fredericksen, and Lawrence; 3rd May, Carey, Pulley, Mitchell. Girls: 2nd- Teer, Jetmar, Pedersen, Elwell.
200 Free Boys: 3rd Richmond (PR), Girls: Pedersen 1st.
200 IM 2nd Akers, 3rd Pulley, Girls: 2nd Teer.
50 Free: 1st Aric Lawrence 3rd Cokendolpher (PR). Girls: Elwell 2nd (PR) Weaver 3rd.
100 Fly: 2nd Fredericksen, 3rd Levi Wright. Girls 1st Mallorie Teer (PR).
100 Free: 2nd Sam Wright, 3rd Caleb Cokendolpher (PR) Girls: 3rd Elwell.
Girls 500: 2nd Pedersen, Boys 2nd Alec Dow, 3rd Pulley.
Boys 200 Free Rely: 2nd Sam Wright, Richmond, Mitchell, Lawrence 3rd Liam, Faber, Cokendolpher, Heck, Girls: 2nd: Foutz, Jetmar, Woodford, Weaver.
100 Back Boys: 3rd Neil Fredericksen, Girls: Mallorie Teer.
100 Breast: 2nd Akers, 3rd Levi Wright (PR)
400 Free Relay: Boys 1st) Akers, Dow, Dow, Faber, 2nd: Frederickson, Cokendolpher, Richmond, Heck, 3rd:Pulley, Aguilar, Carey, Ching. Girls 2nd Elwell, Weaver, Pedersen, Teer.
Other Personal Records: Luke Faber 200 free, Alec Dow 200 free Caleb Ching 200 free, Clara Mathena 100 free, Paulo Carey 500 free, Alex Aguilar 100 back, Paulo Carey 100 breast.
PR stands for personnel best time.
FCHS's boys and girls squads return to action Thursday, Feb. 6 in the Blue Ridge District's postseason meet at the Salem YMCA.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, the Eagles' boys and girls teams travel to Chesapeake compete in the Class 6 Region A meet. Oscar Smith is the host school.
