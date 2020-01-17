Eagles begin second half of Blue Ridge District play tonight

In its debut hoops campaign in the multi-classification Blue Ridge District, Franklin County has been proverbially swimming in shark-infested waters.
The Eagles completed the first half of league play Tuesday with a road loss at William Fleming, and they take a 1-4 district mark into tonight’s contest at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium against William Byrd.
FCHS bench boss Tom Hering said he expected that the Blue Ridge District would be a tough row to hoe following last week’s eight-point, home-court loss to Lord Botetourt.
“I knew (the teams) in the Blue Ridge were going to be good. I didn’t come into the league thinking this was going to be easier than the Piedmont (the Eagles basketball neighborhood for the past six years) and, without a doubt, it’s not, it’s definitely not,’’ Hering said.
The Eagles won their debut game at Staunton River, but struggled against a Golden Eagles squad that has no Blue Ridge victories and only one triumph to its credit to date.
Afterwards, FCHS lost to Lord Botetourt on the road by 16 points, yielded 89 points in a 24-point setback to reigning Class 3 state champion Northside, then fell a second time to the Cavaliers and lost at William Fleming, a noted Class 5 program coached by Ferrum College Hall of Famer Mickey Hardy.
“I knew (the Blue Ridge) was going to be strong and I knew that we’d have to play good basketball to win games. We’re close, we’re doing a lot of good things, we just can’t put four quarters together yet,’’ Hering said. “We go in stretches.’’
The Eagles played both their games against the Cavaliers during the first half of league play to help accommodate Lord Botetourt’s participation in the Adam Ward Classic at Salem High School on Friday, Jan. 31.
That night, the girls teams from FCHS and Lord Botetourt play at Hawkins Gym in what will be their third match-up of the season, while the Eagles boys squad has the night off.
“It wasn’t us that had to make the change...They needed to make the change,’’ Hering said.
Last week’s encounter at Hawkins Gym should have been the first game of the two-game set.
The week began with a loss to Rockbridge County on the final day of the Northside Invitational, the Eagles’ third game in four days, followed by the loss in Daleville on a Thursday and a trip two days later to the Richmond area where the Eagles defeated Class 6 Region A foe Cosby.
Starting with last Wednesday’s home loss to Northside, the Eagles played four games in seven days — at home against Botetourt, away versus Hidden Valley and away versus William Fleming.
The Eagles’ opponents in the second half of league play are William Byrd (tonight), Staunton River (home, Jan. 24), Northside (away, Jan. 28), William Fleming (home, Feb. 4) and William Byrd (away, Feb. 7).
FCHS three more non-district games scheduled: home versus Patrick Henry (Jan. 22) and Magna Vista (Feb. 5) and away versus Bassett (Jan. 29).
