Eagles avenge season-opening setback, edge Warriors by one

RIDGEWAY — Ta’mya Robertson netted a team-best 21 points Wednesday to lead Franklin County to a 51-50 non-district girls varsity basketball victory over Magna Vista.
With the win, the Eagles (13-8) avenge an overtime loss they suffered to the Warriors at home in the season-opener for both clubs. In that defeat, the Eagles cashed in a 17-point lead at intermission.
Also, FCHS’s victory is its first in eight games played against opponents that qualified for the state tournament in their classifications a year ago.
Prior to Wednesday, the Eagles had lost three game to Lord Botetourt (Class 3), two to William Fleming (Class 5) and one each to Patrick Henry (Class 5) and Magna Vista (Class 3).
Robertson, a third-year junior, tallied 15 of her points by swishing five 3-point field goals.
Kameron Copeland finished with 12 points for the Eagles and Jaedyn Jamison totaled 10.
The Eagles (5-4 in the Blue Ridge District) finish regular-season play today against league rival William Byrd. Tip off at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is 7 p.m.
TIP-INS: Lanie Bethel scored a game-best 20 points, 12 of which she tallied by hitting four 3-point field goals as William Fleming defeated FCHS, 63-50, in a Blue Ridge District contest Tuesday in Roanoke.
The Colonels’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles.
William Fleming led 13-10 after the first quarter, and the Colonels outscored the Eagles 21-18 the second stanza to make the count 34-28 at intermission.
William Fleming won the third period, 15-12, to push the spread to nine points, 49-40.
The Colonels took the final frame 14-10 to secure their 13-point triumph.
Shakara Anderson scored 17 points for the Colonels and Victoria Board collected 16.
Four other players accounted for 10 points.
Ta’mya Robertson led the Eagles with 14 points, while Alexis Carter scored 11 and Kameron Copeland netted 10.
Also scoring were Jaedyn Jamison with eight points, Mya Blizzard with four and Arianna Belcher with three. Robertson swished three 3-pointers and Belcher hit one.
TIP-INS II: William Fleming won the junior varsity game, 48-20. The Colonels have defeated the Eagles twice this season. FCHS is 3-6 in the Blue Ridge District, 6-12 overall.
