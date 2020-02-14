Six players scored for Franklin County Tuesday as the No. 3 seed Eagles edged No. 6 seed Northside, 55-50, in the quarterfinals of the Blue Ridge District girls basketball tournament at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Mya Blizzard led the Eagles (15-8) with 17 points and five assists, while Jaedyn Jamison tallied 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
FCHS’s victory is its third in a row and its third over Northside (4-17) this season with two of those wins coming at Hawkins Gym.
The Eagles tied the count at 12, then moved in front by two points at the end of the first quarter courtesy of baskets by Jamison.
FCHS captured the second stanza 12-8 to make the count 26-20 at intermission.
The Eagles pushed the spread to 13 points, 40-27, after capturing the third period 14-7.
Northside rallied in the fourth quarter and won the frame 23-15.
The Vikings were within 10 points, 44-34, with 5:19 remaining.
A 3-pointer just before the final horn produced the five-point difference.
Rianna Saunders led Northside with 15 points, while Samantha Johnson tallied 12 and Gianna Brown finished with 10.
Kameron Copeland scored all 12 of her points after halftime.
Northside had multiple scoring chances on many of its possessions thanks to its offensive rebounding prowess, and its use of full-court pressure perplexed the Eagles throughout the contest.
Northside swished five 3-pointers to one for FCHS, which was making its debut in the Blue Ridge District tournament.
The win is the Eagles’ first in postseason play since a 27-25 quarterfinal-round victory over George Washington-Danville in the 2018 Piedmont District girls basketball tournament.
