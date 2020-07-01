Diamond champions

SML Sandlot 9U poses with the championship banner of the Battle Before The 4th United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) baseball tournament, staged by Gate City Sports in Greensboro, North Carolina. Team members are front row from left: Rylan Manning, Jackson Millard, Morgan Herman, Peanut Conley. Middle row from left: Easton Green, Edan Young, Ethan Byrd, Seth Jones, Rylan Young and Cody Hunt. Back row from left: coaches Jason Byrd, John Herman, Josh Herman, and Adam Millard. Not pictured: Ellis Hahn.

 Contributed photo

