Reflecting what it says is the changing character of outdoor recreation, the state agency long known for its attachment to the hunting and fishing communities is symbolically opening its doors to a wider constituency by introducing a new name and logo.
The state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is as of July 1 known as the Department of Wildlife Resources.
“We may have a new name, but our mission of protecting Virginia’s wildlife and promoting outdoor recreation has not changed at all,” Executive Director Ryan Brown said in a video introducing the change.
Part of the motivation for the name change is “to show all Virginians what our wildlife and the agency’s programs have to offer whether it is hunting, fishing, wildlife watching, boating, or other outdoor recreation,” Brown said.
Ever conscious of public cost concerns, Brown said the move is a self-funding mission of the department with no assistance from general tax dollars.
At the same time, he reassured the traditional hunting and fishing constituencies whose fees have underwritten department operations.
“There is no need to worry that this name change means less commitment to them or their passions.”
Licenses and registrations with the old VDGIF logo are valid until renewal.
Those eager to display the new logo at once may for the price of $12.50 per have a T-shirt in indigo, bronze, heather or forest green, available from the DWR website (www.shopdgif.com).
The nod to the era of tight budgets is a plan to phase in cost of the name change gently.
Essentials such as office signage, updates to the website, law enforcement uniforms and vehicle markings and email domains will come first. Other changes will be introduced gradually.
The changes reflect an evolution and culture shift that has been going on for many years now.
Brown summarized the department’s philosophical stance.
“We want to be recognizable to everybody in Virginia, welcome them and create new generations who understand our wildlife and the outdoors, value it, and support conservation efforts as we work to restore the wild.”
Ray Cox reports for The Roanoke Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.