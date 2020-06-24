By STEVEN MARSH
MARTINSVILLE — During an abbreviated college baseball season, Ferrum College sophomore right-hander Will Davis was the last starting pitcher to toe the rubber for the Panthers.
Davis, a former prep standout at Class 3 Tunstall of the Piedmont District, will be back on the hill this summer with the Martinsville Mustangs of the Coastal Plain League.
Davis is one of 14 pitchers on the Mustangs’ roster, 12 of whom are right-handers.
Davis (3-1) was a 4-2 winner over Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Eastern Mennonite in his final start for the Panthers this spring.
Davis permitted four hits, two walks and an earned run in seven innings. He struck out eight and hit two batters.
Davis pitched with the lead throughout — the Panthers held a 4-0 advantage after scoring once in the first inning and three times in the fourth frame.
Davis did surrender Eastern Mennonite’s initial run in the sixth. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the third by fanning back-to-back batters from the middle of the Royals’ line-up.
In the seventh, Davis struck out the last batter he faced on a called third strike following a visit to the mound by Panthers’ skipper Ryan Brittle.
“This is one of the best games that Will has competed in for us,’’ Brittle said following his club’s 11th win.
Davis was a starting pitcher in high school. As a Ferrum freshman, he was the Panthers’ primary closer. This year, he was the No. 2 starter behind senior Drew Calohan, a left-hander.
Davis made five starts for the Panthers. In 27 innings, he struck out 32 batters. His earned-run-average (ERA) was 2.67
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.