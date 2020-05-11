Crehan steps down from Ferrum post, accepts head position at Christian Brothers University

By STEVEN MARSH
FERRUM — Enda Crehan, who guided Ferrum College’s men’s soccer team to back-to-back 10-win campaigns in 2018 and 2019, has resigned from the head coaching post to accept a similar position at NCAA Division II Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn.
Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak confirmed Crehan’s resignation in a press release Monday.
Crehan, the ninth head coach in program history, which dates to 1988, posted a career record of 29-22-2, including a 13-14-2 mark in league play: one season in the USA South Athletic Conference (2017) and two campaigns (2018, 2019) in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Crehan ranks third in career wins with 29.
“It’s an emotional time leaving Ferrum,’’ Crehan said in the release. “The college and the athletic department have been so welcoming to me my family.
“To all my former players, alumni and former coaches who have worked alongside me, I am thankful for you all. We shared some amazing days and nights building the Ferrum men’s soccer brand,’’ Crehan said.
“I will be forever grateful to the folks at Ferrum that gave me this opportunity,’’ Crehan said.
Crehan is the third Ferrum head coach to resign to accept another coaching position since March; the others are Rob Grande (football) and Nate Yetzer (men’s wrestling).
Those positions have been filled by Cleive Adams (football) and Ryan Riggs (men’s wrestling).
Ferrum is expected to announce its plans concerning the head coaching vacancy later this week,’’ the release said.
Prior to Crehan’s arrival, Ferrum had achieved only four winning seasons: 9-8-1 (1995) and 9-7-1 (1998) under former head coach Tom Thatcher, 13-7 (2005) under alumnus John Faircloth and 12-8 (2013) under Andrew Pauly.
Creham’s three winning campaigns raise the total to seven.
In Crehan’s second season, he led the Panthers to an appearance in the ODAC tournament; Ferrum fell in the quarterfinals.
Despite winning 10 matches last year, the Panthers failed to qualify for postseason play; they were 3-5 in the ODAC.
The league’s top nine teams make the tournament field; 13 teams compete in in men’s soccer.
Ferrum was 1-5 against teams that made the tournament with a win over Virginia Wesleyan University and losses to Bridgewater College, Hampden-Sydney College, Randolph-Macon College, Guilford (North Carolina) College and Roanoke College.
The Panthers were 10-4 through 14 matches before finishing the campaign with three straight defeats, two of which were at home and all three to conference opponents.
After a 2-2 start, Ferrum produced a five-match winning streak, which is second in program history — the record is six straight wins.
Thatcher’s 58 wins in 11 years ranks first in program history and Pauly’s 36 wins in seven years ranks second.
In 32 years, Ferrum has won 172 matches, 5.4 wins per year.
Crehan, the former head coach at Patrick Henry Community College and Carlisle School, is the only Ferrum coach with a winning career record.
Ferrum’s 2019 roster featured 17 international players, all of whom have remaining eligibility.
There were four seniors on the roster.
“I want to thank Enda for his work here at Ferrum College and in leading our men’s soccer program these past three seasons,’’ Sutyak said.
“Enda is certainly leaving Ferrum men’s soccer better than he found it. When he took the reins in 2017, Ferrum had only (four) winning seasons in the previous 29 and he is leaving after leading the team to three consecutive winning seasons,’’ Sutyak said.
“We wish Enda and his family well as they transition to his new (head coaching) role at Christian Brothers University,’’ Sutyak said.
Christian Brothers University competes in the Gulf South Conference.
Crehan replaces Clint Browne (155-114-24 record), the university’s head coach for 16 years. He resigned in March.
