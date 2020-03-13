Neither Ferrum College nor Randolph-Macon College has fallen out of the Division III softball rankings as reported in Wednesday’s edition.
The Panthers fell 10 spots to No. 23 after three straight setbacks.
The information reported earlier was based on the viewing of an incorrect poll on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) website.
The News-Post regrets this error.
