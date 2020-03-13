The annual Cops and Bobbers youth fishing rodeo is scheduled for Saturday, March 28.
The free event at Gilly’s Park is for ages 13 and younger.
Gilly’s Park is at the end of Trail Drive in Rocky Mount. It is adjacent to W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Golf tournament is set for Sunday at Willow Creek
Willow Creek Country Club is Rocky Mount is staging its par 3 tournament Sunday.
Tee time is 1:30 p.m.
As of Thursday, there were a few openings left in the tournament field.
To register, interested players are asked to call the pro shop.
The course will be closed to the public from 1:30 p.m. until closing Sunday.
For information, contact Willow Creek Country Club by email: www.willowcreekcc.rockymountva@gmail.com .
Charity basketball tournament is scheduled for Hawkins Gym
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is staging a First Responders Charity Basketball tournament Saturday, April 4 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Games begin at 8 a.m.
Cost to enter is $100 per team.
Deadline to enter is Saturday, March 28.
Three-point shooting and free-throw shooting contests are planned as well as a 50/50 raffle.
Light concessions will be available for purchase.
All proceeds go to the Fallen Officers Memorial that includes the jurisdictions of Franklin County, Rocky Mount, Henry County, Pittsylvania County, Bedford County, Roanoke City, Salem, Christiansburg and Montgomery County.
For information or to register, email Lt. Terry Dameron: terry.dameron@franklincountyva.gov.
Cheerleading tryouts are set for March 30
Tryouts for the Benjamin Franklin Middle School sideline cheerleading squad and the Franklin County freshman, junior varsity and varsity sideline cheerleading teams and mascots for the 2020-2021 school year are scheduled for March 30 through April 2 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Any student, male or female, who will be enrolled at BFMS or FCHS for the upcoming academic year, is eligible to try out, but candidates must have a Virginia High School (VHSL) physical form dated after May 1, 2019 on file with the high school athletic department in order to try out.
Cheerleader candidates will be taught a cheer and a dance for tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or perform gymnastics in order to try out.
Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.
Mascot candidates will be asked to dance in costume to the tryout music.
Those interested in trying out need to obtain an informational packet from any office on campuses of BFMS or FCHS or from the high school athletic department in Hawkins Gym.
For information, contact FCHS head coach Marsha Lopez through the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Special Olympics Bass tournament is Saturday, April 11
HENRY — The 2020 Virginia Special Olympics Bass Fishing tournament is set for Saturday, April 11 at Twin Ridge Marina.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stages the tournament.
Registration begins at 5:30 a.m., fishing begins at 7 a.m.
Weigh-ins are set for 3 p.m., followed by prize giveaways, cake auctions and recognition of the winners.
Chug for the Jug returns after a year’s absence
The Chug for the Jug 5K race returns to the local running calendar in April after a year’s absence.
The 2020 edition of the race is set for Saturday, April 11, rain or shine.
All proceeds are earmarked to support the track and field programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
The first 100 registrants receive a t-shirt.
Male and female overall awards and age group awards will be presented.
The race takes the starter’s gun at 8 a.m. from the rear parking of Franklin County High School.
From there, runners travel down Perdue Lane to Tanyard Road down South Main Street to Floyd Avenue through downtown Rocky Mount and back to the high school.
The Crooked Road Running Club has taken over the management, promotion and staging of the race.
In past years, the Community Partnership for Revitalization (CPR) and the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation were in charge of those duties.
Two years ago, American National Bank served as the race’s title sponsor and Nate Michener and Leigh Lester captured top male and female overall accolades.
Michener edged multi-time race champion Andrew Parkins of Salem by 17 seconds, 17:12 to 17:29 to claim victory.
His mile pace was 5:33, while Parkins’ mile pace was 5:38.
Colin Munsey of Pearisburg was third.
Lester crossed the finish line in 24:15.9, which was the 17th best time among all runners. Her mile pace was 7:47.
Jessica Greene finished second (19th overall) in 24:51 and Tiffany Huffman of Roanoke was third (22nd overall) in 25:40.7.
Eighty-five runners posted finishing times.
For information on this year’s race, contact Karen Dillon by email: krobdill@gmail. com.
Benefit golf tournament is set for April at The Westlake
HARDY — Franklin County’s boys lacrosse program is staging a benefit golf tournament, Saturday, April 25 at The Westlake Golf and Country Club.
Shot-gun start is 1 p.m.
Format is Captain’s Choice.
Fee is $80 or $300 for a team of four.
Hole sponsorships are available starting at $100. It is asked the reservations be made by Friday, April 17.
For information, call (540) 238-9454 or contact by email:FCHS_LAX@yahoo.com .
Norton Memorial golf tournament is set for May 16
TROUTVILLE - The 2020 Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 16 at the Botetourt Golf & Swim Club.
The tournament benefits Ferrum College’s football program.
Lunch is served at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. shot-gun start.
A tournament flyer can be downloaded from the college’s athletics website: www.ferrumpanthers.com/football.
Cost is $100 per player, and hole sponsorships are available for $150.
For information, call Rory (Tater) Benson, (540) 353-7173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.