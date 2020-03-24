CHARLOTTESVILLE - Oscar Smith senior wide receiver/punt returner Romon Copeland Jr. (5 feet, 8 inches, 165 pounds) has been selected Class 6 Offensive Player of the Year in Class 6 for the 2019 season.
Copeland garnered first-team All-State laurels as a wide receiver and a punt returner.
Oscar Smith, which competes in Region A along with Franklin County, lost in the state championship game by one point, 14-13, to South County.
South County senior defensive end Haris Khan (6 feet, 2 inches, 215 pounds) has been chosen Defensive Player of the Year, and South County head coach Gerry Pannoni has been voted Class 6 Cpach of the Year after guiding his club to a 15-0 record and the school's first state championship.
Thirty-two players, 16 on offense, 16 on defense, have earned first team All-State laurels and 32 players, 16 on offense and 16 on defense are second-team honorees.
The breakdown on offense (first and second team) is one quarterback, four linemen, one center, three running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one kicker, one kick returner and one all purpose player.
The breakdown on defense (first and second team) is three linemen, two defensive ends, four linebackers, four defensive backs, one punter, one punt returner and one all-purpose player.
Each all-state selection committee (Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4, Class 5, Class 6) is comprised of eight football coaches: two from each of four regions within the classification.
The first and second offensive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.