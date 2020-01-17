From STAFF REPORTS
ROANOKE — William Fleming scored more than half of its points in the second and third quarters Tuesday and came within two points of holding Franklin County to fewer than double figures in a 60-34 Blue Ridge District boys varsity basketball victory at home.
The Colonels (2-1 in the Blue Ridge District, 9-3 overall) outscored the Eagles (1-4 in the Blue Ridge District, 5-9 overall) 32-10 in those two frames.
The Eagles’ loss is their fourth in a row in league play.
William Fleming led by two points, 14-12, after the first quarter and 24-15 at intermission courtesy of a 10-3 second-stanza surge.
The Colonels pushed the spread to 24 points, 46-22, by capturing the third period, 22-7.
William Fleming secured the victory, its fifth in a row, by taking the final frame 14-12.
Three players accounted for 35 points for the Colonels.
Dashaun Grogan tallied a game-best 13 points for William Fleming, while Donovan St. Juste netted 12 and C.J. Goode scored 10.
Six other players combined for 25 points.
Eight players scored for the Eagles none of whom finished in double figures.
Hunter Cannaday paced FCHS with eight points.
Also scoring were Samir Elliott with five points, Tyshaun Zeigler, Joshua Luckett and Richard Law each with four and Kalik Witcher , Jake Wright and Desmond Hudson each with three.
Grogran swished two of William Fleming’s four 3-point field goals.
The Eagles netted more than half of its points (18) by hitting six 3-pointers.
Cannaday swished two treys, while Witcher, Wright, Elliott and Hudson each hit one.
The Eagles return to action tonight against Blue Ridge District rival William Byrd. Tip off is 7 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
TIP-INS: William Fleming (3-0 in the Blue Ridge District, 9-1 overall) won the junior varsity contest by 23 points, 49-26.
FCHS (1-4 in the Blue Ridge District, 7-7 overall) suffered its fourth straight loss and its fourth consecutive setback in league play.
The Eagles return to action tonight against Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd. Tip off is 5:30 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
FCHS will attempt to avenge an earlier-season, 60-54 non-district loss to William Byrd.
The match-up was played in the semifinals of the Northside Invitational.
