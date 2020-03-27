FERRUM — Brianna Coerper, a freshman on Ferrum College’s 2019 field hockey team, has been named to the Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III Scholars of Distinction.
Coerper, a forward who hails from Powhatan, is one of 321 student-athletes cited.
The Division III Scholars of Distinction recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a 3.9 cumulative grade-point-average (GPA) or better through the first semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Coerper was named to Ferrum’s Dean’s List for the fall semester.
The Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA National Scholar-Athlete is slated to be announced Thursday, April 2.
“The effort Brianna has shown both on the field and in the classroom is impressive,’’ Ferrum field hockey head coach Carrie Hanshue Austin said. “It’s not easy for first-year student-athletes to find that kind of balance.
“I’m very pleased for her to receive this honor,’’ Austin said.
Coerper is a two-sport student-athlete — she’s a right-hand pitcher and outfielder for Ferrum’s softball team, which finished its season ranked nationally by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).
Also honored from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) are Claire Eisenhart and Claudia Roncone of Roanoke College; Serena Farmer and Katie Garman, Megan Stevens, Hannah Mink and Elizabeth Neiman of Shenandoah University; Skylar Hedgepeth of Eastern Mennonite University; Stephanie Hoke and Jenna Whitener of Virginia Wesleyan University; Meredyth Rankin and Kallie Moyer of Bridgewater College; Lindsay Moore of Randolph-Macon College; Laurel Nicks of the University of Lynchburg; and Sydney Tune and Peyton Tysinger of Washington and Lee University.
