HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate baseball league with 15 franchises hailing from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, has opted to delay the start of its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s campaign, its 24th season, is slated to start on July 1 instead of a traditional late May opening.
The Martinsville Mustangs are in their 16th year of play and they have confirmed the signing of several players on their website.
Martinsville’s General Manager is Ruthanne Duffy, Ferrum College’s head volleyball coach.
Rival summer college leagues the Cape Cod League and the Valley League, based in Virginia, have canceled their 2020 seasons.
The Coastal Plain season will run from July 1 to August 15.
“The Coastal Plain League has closely monitored the COVID-19 announcements of the federal, state and local authorities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia and has delayed the league’s scheduled 2020 season start until July 1,’’ league officials said in a prepared statement released Wednesday.
“Depending on governmental guidance, teams may begin to form in mid-June to prepare for the season and may play some exhibition games in June,’’ league officials said.
“It is expected that this schedule will allow the league’s teams and host cities to properly prepare to give the fans and country’s finest college baseball players a safe and enjoyable environment. We look forward to an exciting 2020 baseball season,’’ league officials said.
The league has canceled its All-Star game and activities related to it, which had been scheduled for July 12-13 in Holly Springs, N.C. It returns to Holly Springs in 2021 with dates to be announced.
Over the coming weeks, the league will formulate guidelines for all teams to establish proper procedures for the safety of players, staff and fans.
Also, the league continues to support its local health care workers through the league’s Stitch by Stitch campaign to help provide personal protective equipment to those that need it the most during this time.
