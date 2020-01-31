Christian Heritage Academy basketball

Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) point guard Evan Lawrence (left) draws a foul on a Westover Christian Academy defender during the fourth quarter of a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) Southeast District match-up between the Knights and the Bulldogs last week. Tuesday, Lawrence hit crucial free throws down the stretch as CHA edged Faith Christian Academy-Hurt , 58-55, for its first win this season in league play and its third overall. He finished with 26 points and teammate Ethan Craig scored 16. On Monday, the Knights routed King’s Christian Academy, 47-25, in a non-district game, while their middle-school squad was victorious by 30 points, 50-30. CHA takes a two-game winning streak into tonight non-league home game against Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) at 6.