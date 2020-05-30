MARTINSVILLE – Martinsville Speedway and local partners have3 announced the cancellation of Celebration 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebration, a Martinsville tradition for more than two decades, is an annual event around Independence Day with the largest fireworks display in the region.
Martinsville and local partners plan for Celebration to return in July 2021.
“Given the current situation in our region, it is in the best interest of public safety to cancel this year’s Celebration 2020,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell.
“Thanks to our loyal partners who help make this event so special for our community and Henry County each year. Together we are committed to bringing back Celebration in 2021,'' Campbell said.
Celebration 2021 is tentatively scheduled to return around the Fourth of July holiday. It will be one of the two largest non-racing events scheduled at Martinsville next year, along with the Henry County Fair slated for early fall.
Details on both events will be announced in the future.
Editor’s Note: Tim Southers is the Director of Communications at Martinsville Speedway.
