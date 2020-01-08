From STAFF REPORTS
DALEVILLE – The weather outside was hardly frightful for a Thursday, but inside Lord Botetourt’s gymnasium, it rained 3-pointers all night long.
Franklin County got drenched.
The Cavaliers swished 10 3-pointers from long distance and bested the Eagles by 16 points, 67-51, in a Blue Ridge District boys basketball contest, their first of the 2019-2020 campaign.
FCHS (1-1 in the Blue Ridge District) suffered its first league loss.
To date, both of FCHS’s district games have been played away from Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
A unique league schedule has the Eagles facing Lord Botetourt for a second time before they play Blue Ridge foes William Fleming and William Byrd.
Five players accounted for the Cavaliers’ long-distance makes. The Eagles managed to hit two tries from long distance, one each by Kalik Witcher and Hunter Cannaday.
Lord Botetourt finished the first and second quarters with three pointers en route to building an advantage FCHS could not overcome.
Logan Bramblett swished a 3-pointer following an Eagles’ turnover as the first period came to a close to produce a 21-12 Cavaliers’ edge.
Lord Botetourt pushed the spread to 12 points, but the Eagles were able to close the gap to four, 30-26, before Conner Tilley swished a 3-pointer off a sideline inbounds play just before the end of the first half.
The Eagles were outscored by seven points, 15-8, in the third period and trailed by 14, 48-34 entering the final frame.
The Cavaliers scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and were ahead by 21 points, 60-39.
FCHS cut that deficit to 13 points, 60-47, with 2:33 remaining and to 10, 60-50, after a Desmond Hudson lay-up with 1:06 to play.
Then, Lord Botetourt finished the game with a 7-1 scoring surge to secure the victory.
Lord Botetourt tallied 30 points on 3-pointers, 30 points on 2-point field goals and seven free throws.
Tilley swished four 3-pointers for a team-best 12 points and Luke Hale netted 11.
Also scoring weere Bramblett with nine points on three 3-pointers, Tanner Selkirk eight, Kyle Arnholt and Owen Prince each with seven, Daylon Compton with six, James-Ryan Salvi with four and Michael Southerland with three.
Witcher scored a game-best 15 points to lead the Eagles.
Also scoring were Bryce Witcher and Tyshaun Zeigler each with eight points, Hudson and Cannaday each with five, Samir Elliott with four, Noah Shafer with three, Ethan Hahn with two and Richard Law with one.
Eagles stop skid with eight-point win at Cosby
MIDLOTHIAN — Franklin County overcame a one-point, third-period deficit Saturday courtesy of a 20-point final frame as the Eagles bested Class 6 Region A rival Cosby, 48-40, in a boys basketball contest.
Cosby is the only Class 6 team the Eagles (4-6) will face during the regular season, thus the victory was a pivotal one in terms of seeding for regional postseason play.
With the win, FCHS stops a two-game losing streak.
The Eagles overcame a 29-28 deficit after three quarters by winning the final stanza, 20-11.
The Titans led 10-5 after the first quarter, but the Eagles erased that deficit with a 15-9 second-quarter surge.
Trailing 20-19 at intermission, Cosby recaptured the lead by winning the third period 10-8.
Deandre Taylor led Cosby with a game-best 18 points.
Four other players scored for the Titans, one of whom finished in double figures with 11 points.
Kalik Witcher led the Eagles with 15 points.
Also scoring were Tyshaun Zeigler and Hunter Cannaday each with nine points, Richard Law with six, Desmond Hudson with four, Samir Elliott with three and Bryce Witcher with two.
FCHS swished five 3-point field goals: three by Cannaday and one each by Elliott and Zeigler.
