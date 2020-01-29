Cavaliers defeat BFMS seventh graders by 26

^pBy From STAFF REPORTS
Fieldale-Collinsville (F-C) Middle School held Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s seventh-grade boys basketball team to five, first-half points Monday en route to a 49-23 triumph over the Eagles at the BFMS West Gymnasium.
F-C Middle School led 18-5 after the first quarter and the Cavaliers pushed the spread to 24 points, 29-5, at intermission after an 11-0 second-stanza surge.
F-C Middle School won the third period by eight points, 17-9, to make the count 46-14.
The Eagles won the final frame, 9-3.
The Cavaliers made 17 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and were 14 of 24 (58.3 percent) from the free-throw line.
Eight players scored for F-C Middle, one of whom finished in double figures with 15 points.
The Eagles converted seven field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, and were 8 of 13 (61.5 percent) from the free-throw line.
Carson Moore paced BFMS with 13 points, all of which he netted after intermission.
Moore tallied all nine of the Eagles’ third-period points.
Also scoring were Jeffrey Hairston with three points (one 3-pointer), Brady Hodges, Wes Hill and Kaleb Young each with two and Tyler Gibson with one.
BFMS returns to action today at Laurel Park Middle School. Tip off is 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.