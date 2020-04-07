Carter heads to Mississippi to continue career

Malik Carter, who played an instrumental in helping Franklin County to its most single-season wins and a postseason victory in 2018, has opted to continue his football career at NCAA Division II Mississippi College.
Carter spent last fall at Fork Union Military Academy as a played on its post-graduate football team. He enrolled for the spring semester.
The 6-foot, 189-pound Carter was listed as a strong safety/wide receiver.
Fork Union finished the 2019 season with 6-3 record.
Seven of Fork Union’s nine games were played on the road and its was 5-2 in those games. Three of its scheduled games were canceled.
Mississippi College, a private Christian university in Clinton, Miss., competes in the Division II Gulf South Conference.
Its league football rivals are North Greenville, West Florida, Florida Tech, Shorter, West Georgia, West Alabama, Delta State and noted Division II power Valdosta State.
Mississipp State finished 5-5 last year, 4-4 in conference play, 5-0 at home, 0-5 on the road.
As a senior at FCHS in 2018, Carter was a three-way performer for an Eagles squad that finished 7-5.
The season featured a first win over former rival George Washington-Danville since 2011 and consecutive shutouts in their last two victories, both at home: 20-0 over Tunstall and 14-0 over Clover Hill in the opening round of the regional playoffs. After A 0-3 start, FCHS was 7-2 in its last nine games.
The postseason victory was the Eagles’ first since a 2011 quarterfinal-round victory over Colonial Forge at home.
Ironically, Colonial Forge ended FCHS’s season in the semifinals and regional rival Manchester finished 15-0 and won the Class 6 state championship.
Clover Hill, Colonial Forge and Manchester are no longer regional foes of the Eagles. In fact, only Colonial Forge still competes in Class 6.
—————
Former Ferrum College men’s tennis standout Chris Powers earned his 200th career head coaching win at NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina (South Carolina) University during an abbreviated 2020 campaign.
Powers entered the season needing two wins to reach the milestone and he earned it in Coastal Carolina’s third match, a. 4-3 non-conference victory over Presbyterian College at home.
Coastal Carolina rallied from a 3-0 deficit to claim the victory.
Powers has been with Coastal Carolina’s men’s tennis program for 19 years, 16 as its head coach. He ranks first in career wins in program history.
Powers has received Coach of the Year accolades three times in his career: twice in the Big South Conference (2013, 2016) and once in the Sun Belt Conference (2019). He has guided Coastal Carolina to two NCAA tournament appearances (2013, 2016).
Powers, who hailed from Moneta, was a three-year captain at Ferrum and finished his career with 46 victories. He is a former President’s Cup recipient. That award is based on athletics and academics.
