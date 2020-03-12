ASHLAND - The 2019-2020 men's basketball campaign of Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion Randolph-Macon College because of the cancellation of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.
The Yellow Jackets (28-2), ranked No. 3 nationally, were scheduled to host their "Sweet 16'' game Friday against No. 13 Yeshiva University at 2 p.m. at Crenshaw Gym.
Randolph-Macon was the only ODAC team to receive a bid to the Division III national-championship tournament.
The remaining four rounds - Sweet 16, Final 8, Final 4 and Championship Game - of the tournament were cancelled Thursday in response to the public health threat over the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The cancellation is based on the evolving COVID-19 public heatlh threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impractically of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given on-going decisions by other entities,'' the NCAA said in a prepared release.
Randolph-Macon finished 15-1 in regular-season league play and claimed three victories in the league's postseason tournament contested late last month at the Salem Civic Center.
Randolph-Macon finishes its season with a five-game winning streak and a 9-1 record in its last 10 games.
The NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament also has been cancelled. Randolph-Macon, the ODAC's only representative in the field, failed to reach the Sweet 16 after suffering a second-round, 71-63 setback to Oglethorpe (Georgia) University.
The Yellow Jackets, who finished 19-10, won the ODAC championship after earning the No. 4 seed for the conference's postseason tournament. They defeated No. 9 Transylvania (Kentucky) University, 78-68, in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Lexington, Ky.
Randolph-Macon officials said the college will continue to play spring intercollegiate athletics, Thursday.
