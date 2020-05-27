At 15, Jacob Burchett is too young to take part in and possibly enjoy some of the activities that has made Las Vegas famous.
But the rising Franklin County sophomore is just the right age to engage in avocation that he continues to refine.
A bowling prodigy, Burchett qualified to compete in a national tournament in Las Vegas this past winter, but like many things sports-related, the July event, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burchett has been bowling for eight years, since the age of six.
"I started bowling in leagues (at that age), but I played around with it before then,'' Burchett said.
"The traveling and meeting people, that's what I like about it and the game is fun. I want to win, but I just do it for fun,'' Burchett said. "My brother, who is in his late 20s is a pretty good bowler, but I beat him about four or five years ago.''
Burchett said he began to envision great achievements when he competed in his first sanctioned tournament at the Rocky Mount Bowling Center as an eight-year-old.
The road to Las Vegas started when Burchett earned a spot on "an elite team of youth bowlers,'' he said, adding that he carries a 184 average and that his career-best game is 278, a mark he reached two years ago when he was perfect through seven frames.
"I had to qualify for a junior gold spot in the Washington, D.C. area before Christmas,''
A trip west; however, would not have been a first sojourn, but Nevada would have been uncharted territory. Air travel would have been no big deal.
"The first junior gold (event) I did was in Texas,'' Burchett said.
Outside of league play - he competes in two leagues based in the Roanoke Valley - Burchett said he practices "about two or three times a week for about two hours (a session).
"I work on trying to keep my shot the same. The more you keep you shot the same, the more likely (the ball) will go in the pocket that you will need,'' Burchett said.
Bowling's toughest predicament is the 7-10 split. Burchett said he seldom faces it. He has converted it, but sometimes, capitulates and takes out just one pin.
Burchett said his strike accuracy is "pretty good.'' When PBA professional Walter Williams Jr. won at the local house three years ago, he staged a clinic for local and area bowlers, and the veteran campaigner gave Burchett and his mother a few pointers, a few tricks of the trade.
"I had been sliding on the wrong (right foot). He said I needed that slide on the left one because I'm a right-handed. He thought I was bowling too side-arm too and that I should be over-hand (with the delivery) for more power,'' Burchett said.
"I was also going a little too fast - running up to the lane - and I was not watching where the ball went. I was too fast in my approach,'' Burchett said.
Competitions do bring about bouts of nervousness.
"I get nervous just about all the time,'' Burchett said.
He has ways to rein in his anxieties.
"Normally, I fiddle around with something or I try to figure out what I might be doing wrong and make it right,'' Burchett said.
What he'll miss by not competing in Las Vegas is the recruitment by colleges that sanction bowling as an athletic offering.
"I'd like to be a college bowler...That's something I'm learning more about,'' Burchett said.
