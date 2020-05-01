Last week’s presentation of the ESPN documentary, “The Last Dance,’’ paid particular emphasis to an antagonist of the Chicago Bulls, a tough and tall hurdle they first had to overcome to set the stage for a run of six NBA championships in eight years.
The Detroit Pistons, champions of the NBA in 1989 and 1990 and the runners-up in 1988, wore the proverbial black hat and were known as “The Bad Boys.’’
The Pistons’ 1990 club has a connection to this area: they played a preseason game in October 1989 against the Seattle SuperSonics — the forerunners of today’s Oklahoma City Thunder — at the Roanoke Civic Center, now the Berglund Center.
Detroit’s cast of players included Isiah Thomas, Bill Laimbeer, Joe Dumars, Mark Aguire, Vinnie Johnson, John Salley, Gerald Henderson and Dennis Rodman.
The late Chuck Daly was the Pistons' head coach.
Rodman would later compete alongside Bulls stars Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen and win championships under the guidance of Phil Jackson. Rodman’s run in Chicago followed a tour of duty with the David Robinson-led San Antonio Spurs.
Detroit, which had defeated the Bulls in the semifinals in 1988 and the finals in 1989, defeated Seattle, 99-98, as Thomas netted a game-best 26 points and William Bedford swished a game-deciding free throw with five second remaining.
The score was tied 10 times in the fourth quarter.
Seattle’s attempted a 3-point field goal at the buzzer that hit the rim, but did not fall.
Detroit’s win was its second in three exhibition games played, while Seattle, which got a team-best 16 points from Xavier McDaniel, fell to 0-3 in preseason play.
Seattle held a 13-point, 31-18 advantage in the first quarter, but Detroit battled back in the second stanza and cut the deficit to three points, 55-52, at intermission.
The Pistons pulled in front for the first time, 71-70, at the 3:01 mark of the third period, and they led by two points, 78-76, going into the final frame.
Reserve players for both teams faced off in the fourth quarter.
Detroit would finish 59-23 and win the NBA’s Central Division that year. In the playoffs, the Pistons bested Indiana (3-0), the New York Knicks (4-1) and the Bulls (4-3).
It marked the third straight year that the Pistons had eliminated the Bulls from the playoffs.
But the following year, Chicago ended Detriot’s championship reign and began one of its own.
That year, the Bulls swept New York (3-0), bested Philadelphia (4-1) and swept the Pistons (4-0).
That series’ clinching victory, a 115-94 triumph, was Chicago’s sixth in a row and was earned on Detroit’s home floor. It was the game where the Pistons and the Bulls did not shake hands at game’s end.
In the finals, the Los Angeles Lakers ended Chicago’s winning streak before the Bulls won four straight games, the last three of which were on the Lakers’ home floor, to capture the championship.
Episodes five and six of the 10-part documentary are slated for broadcast Sunday night.
Editor’s Note: Information on the exhibition game was taken from UPI archives.
