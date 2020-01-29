^pBy From STAFF REPORTS
Westover Christian Academy of Danville placed four players in double figures and came within two points of having a fifth double-figure scorer Thursday en route to a 70-38 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) Southeast District boys varsity basketball win over Christian Heritage Academy.
Westover Christian’s victory is its second this season over the Knights (0-6 in the VACA Southeast, 1-12 overall).
Westover Christian (8-0 in the VACA Southeast, 12-4 overall) outscored CHA by 32 points, 49-17, in the second and third stanzas to take command of the contest.
CHA led 12-9 after the first quarter, but the Knights surrendered that advantage after Westover Christian produced a 25-9 second-quarter surge to make the count 34-21 at intermission.
The Bulldogs took the third period 24-8 to move in front 58-29 heading into the final frame.
Running time was employed late in the contest when the spread reached 30 points.
The Bulldogs won the final frame 12-9 to produce their 32-point win.
Jezekiah Morris paced Westover Christian with a game-best 22 points. He was 8 of 20 (40 percent) from the field.
Josh Lewis netted 14 points, while Isaac Motley tallied 12 and Chris Miller scored 10. The trio was 16 of 26 (61.5 percent) from the field.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Luke Barber with eight points and Austin Salmon and Dawson Booth each with two.
Westover Christian was 28 of 64 (44 percent) from the field, 10 of 30 from 3-point range and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Westover Christian committed seven turnovers.
Morris hit six 3-pointers.
Motley grabbed eight rebounds, distributed four assists, collected two steals and committed one turnover. Westover Christian’s victory is its sixth in a row with fourth of those triumphs coming in district play.
CHA entertains Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy in a non-district game Friday at home.
Tip off is 6 p.m.
TIP-INS: Westover Christian Academy defeated Christian Heritage Academy by seven points, 32-25, in the freshman game which opened Thursday’s doubleheader. CHA’s record is 4-3.
The Knights take on Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLC) in a non-district game at home Friday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.