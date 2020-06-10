Brown, Prillaman are honored for academics in the USA South

^pBy STEVEN MARSH
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Former Franklin County prep softball stars Sara Brown and Alex Prillaman have earned Academic All-Conference laurels for 2019-2020 in the NCAA Division III USA South Athletic Conference.
Both have continued their softball careers at the college level — Brown is a rising senior at Pfeiffer (North Carolina) University and Prillaman is a rising sophomore at Greensboro (North Carolina) University.
The USA South has honored 1,702 student-athletes at its 18 member institutions.
The USA South is comprised of schools in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and Alabama.
All honorees earned at least a 3.3 grade-point-average (GPA) in each semester, conference officials said.
Student-athletes who received at least a 3.9 GPA were recognized “with distinction,’’ according to the league and Brown was in that group of honorees.
Earlier, Brown was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District softball team in District 5 Division III.
District 5 includes these states: Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas and Alabama.
Brown has attained a 3.86 GPA. She is pursuing a degree in nursing.
Pfeiffer ended an abbreviated season, one that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 16-1 record and a 16-game winning streak.
Brown was batting .395 with two home runs, eight runs and 14 RBIs.
Brown’s career average is .332 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 52 RBIs. Her career on-base percentage is .414; her career slugging percentage is .463.
Prillaman saw limited action for the Pride. She scored three runs — one each in games against Ferrum College, University of Lynchburg and Covenant (Georgia) College. She was caught stealing in her lone attempt.
Prillaman was used as a pinch runner/courtesy runner. She had no at bats.
Greensboro finished its abbreviated season with a 9-5 record.
