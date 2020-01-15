Bridgewater stops Panthers' two-game winning streak

BRIDGEWATER – Despite coming within a point of placing four players in double figures, Ferrum College witnessed the end of a two-game winning streak Saturday in a 78-60 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball setback to Bridgewater College at Nininger Hall.
The Eagles (5-2 in the ODAC, 6-8 overall) scored the game’s first 10 points over a period of 3 1/2 minutes, but by the end of the 10-minute quarter, th Panthers were within six points, 20-14.
Ferrum (2-5 in the ODAC, 2-12 overall) pulled to within three points at the start of the second stanza before absorbing an 8-0 haymaker by Bridgewater that produced a 28-17 Eagles’ advantage.
Bridgewater would win the second frame 23-17 to extend its advantage to 12 points, 43-31, at intermission.
The Eagles captured the third period, 18-17, to make the count 61-48. During a 17-12 fourth quarter, the Eagles would lead by 17 points on three occasions.
Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said his team was perplexed by Bridgewater’s employment of pressure defense.
“They pressured us the entire game. We knew it was coming, but it’s hard to simulate that in practice,’’ Harvey said. “We just need to learn from it and get better.’’
The Eagles converted 33.8 percent (23 of 68) of their shots from the field as opposed to the Panthers’ 30.8 percent (16 of 52) clip.
Bridgewater forced 26 Ferrum turnovers, while committing 17 and the Eagles created a 10-point advantage in points off turnovers, 23-13.
Also, the Eagles held edges in rebounds (48-41), assists (13-9), second-chance points (7-6), points in the paint (18-10) and bench points (46-13) at game’s end.
“We are a little banged up right now, so we need to get healthy. We are making strides in the right direction,’’ Harvey said.
Ahlia Moore netted a game-best 22 points to pace Bridgewater and Kayla Darr tallied 12 points.
Mary Ruth Shifflett pulled down eight rebounds, Moore grabbed seven and Madison Baum passed out six assists.
Kayla Cabiness and Jacy Marvin each totaled 12 points for Ferrum, while Jasmine Wilson added 10 and Arin Bunker had nine.
Briona Hurt claimed 10 rebounds, while Cabiness had seven and Jessy Nichols distributed four assists.
Ferrum returns to action today at Roanoke College. The ODAC contest tips off at 7 p.m.
