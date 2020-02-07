From STAFF REPORTS
LYNCHBURG — Franklin County’s boys varsity and girls varsity indoor track and field teams compete for Blue Ridge District team and individual championships Saturday when the league stages its postseason meet at Heritage High School.
Joining the Eagles in the field for both meets are Northside, Lord Botetourt, William Fleming, William Byrd and Staunton River.
FCHS’s teams are making their debuts in this meet.
In 2018, both the Eagles boys and girls squads captured team championships in the Piedmont District.
Top FCHS performers Garrett Garman, a senior, and Kylie Cooper, a sophomore, have qualified for the Class 6 state meet in Hampton later this month based on meeting prescribed times, heights and or distances from invitational meets during the season.
Garman has qualified in the 55-meter dash and the long jump, while Cooper has qualified in the 500-meter run and the 1,000-meter run.
FCHS competes in the Class 6 Region A meet Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15 in Hampton.
Blue Ridge District swimming meet
is cancelled
SALEM — Because of Thursday’s heavy rainfall which has led to threats of severe flooding, the Blue Ridge District has cancelled its postseason boys and girls varsity swimming meets, which were scheduled be contested at the Salem YMCA.
Boys and girls teams from Franklin County, Staunton River, Northside, Lord Botetourt, William Fleming and William Byrd were expected to compete.
The Eagles were seeking their first district championships in swimming since 2010 when both the boys and girls squads captured titles in the Western Valley District.
Panthers fall to Emory & Henry at home by 17
FERRUM -Emory & Henry College (E&H) placed five players in double figures Wednesday en route to a 73-56 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Wasps (11-2 in the ODAC, 17-3 overall) defeated the Panthers (3-10 in the ODAC, 3-17 overall) for the second time this season.
E&H and Bridgewater College are tied for second place in the conference standings, a half-a-game in arrears to league leader Washington and Lee University (12-2 in the ODAC).
Ferrum is in 10th place, but the Panthers and Virginia Wesleyan University each has three conference victories.
Ferrum and Virginia Wesleyan face off in the regular-season’s final game in Virginia Beach, Feb. 22.
“I thought our kids competed hard (against E&H). The energy and effort were there,’’ Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said. “We have to clean up a few things with the turnovers and the amount of offensive rebounds we gave up.
“We extended our defense and I liked what that looked like, but we fouled and put them on the free-throw line more than we should have. We will work on that,’’ Harvey said.
The top 10 teams qualify for the ODAC’s postseason tournament.
“We will keep working and trying to improve. We want to put ourselves in a position to make the ODAC tournament and give ourselves a chance. To do that, we have to keep our head down and keep working,’’ Harvey said.
E&H led 18-13 after the first quarter, 35-26 at intermission and 52-42 heading into the final, 10-minute stanza.
The Wasps led by 10 points, 14-4, and 25-15 in the first half, but with 4:24 left before halftime, the Panthers were within eight points, 28-20.
E&H scored nine of the first 10 points of the second half to build its lead to 44-27. Later, Ferrum responded with a 13-2 surge to cut the deficit to six points, 46-40, with 3:18 left in the third quarter.
The Wasps outscored the Panthers, 21-14, in the fourth quarter. They held leads of 15 points (62-47), a spread that was crafted courtesy of a 10-5 run, and 18 points (70-52) during the frame.
E&H’s Peyton Williams came within three assists of achieving a triple-double; she finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Sydney McKinney and Kara Stafford each netted a game-best 16 points to pace the Wasps. Callie Haderer tallied 14 points and Alexis Hoppers scored 10.
McKinney pulled down nine rebounds.
Jessy Nichols led Ferrum with 14 points, while Arin Bunker scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds and Kayla Cabiness totaled nine points.
Ferrum’s next game is Saturday against Bridgewater.
Tip-off at Swartz Gym is 4:30 p.m.
Franklin County drops
back-to-back games
Franklin County’s boys varsity basketball team suffered back-to-back home setbacks to William Fleming and Magna Vista Tuesday and Wednesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Cenntral Gymnasium.
The Eagles (2-7 in the Blue Ridge District, 7-14 overall) lost to the Colonels in a league game, 55-40, and fell to the Warriors in a non-district contest, 56-55, on Senior Night.
Both the Colonels and the Warriors have defeated the Eagles twice this season.
FCHS is 2-7 in games played at Hawkins Gym this season.
Tuesday, William Fleming came within three points of placing five players in double figures.
William Fleming and Northside are tied for first place in the Blue Ridge District, both with 8-1 league records.
The Eagles pulled to within nine points twice in the fourth quarter and was within eight, 48-40, with less than two minutes to play. But, the Colonels finished the game with a 7-0 surge to secure a 15-point triumph.
Joshua Luckett paced a short-handed Eagles squad with 13 points. Three players as five players (Jake Wright, Richard Law, Amilllian Holland and Kalik Witcher) missed the game for various reasons. Also, Bryce Witcher was ejected in the second half following the receipt of a flagrant foul.
On Wednesday, Magna Vista made 7 of 10 free throws in the closing 2:06 in its win. The second of two free throws with 3.2 seconds to play proved to be the game-winner.
The Eagles did get one final opportunity to claim the victory as Hunter Cannaday’s 3-point field goal try at the horn drew iron, but refused to fall.
Magna Vista placed three players in double figures.
Tyshaun Zeigler netted 12 of his team-best 14 points after intermission, and Cannaday finished with 13 points, 10 of which he tallied in the first half.
Luckett scored nine points and Jacob Stockton totaled eight.
FCHS concludes regular-season play tonight in Vinton against Blue Ridge District rival William Byrd. Tip off is 7 p.m.
The league’s postseason tournament begins Tuesday with quarterfinal-round games matching the Nos. 3 and 6 and Nos. 4 and 5 seeds.
An FCHS-William Byrd rematch appears likely at the site of the higher seed.
Post 6 baseball is staging bingo
fundraiser for Hall
Rocky Mount Post 6’s American Legion baseball team is staging a bingo fundraiser for the family of Alvin Hall, Saturday. Feb. 8 at the American Legion building on Tanyard Road.
A $20 ticket allows the holder to play 20 games of bingo at the event, which begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Entry to the event is with ticket only and space is limited.
There is $1,500 payout to the winners: a $50 prize in 16 games, a $100 prize in three games and a $400 prize in the 20th game.
Food plates of two hot dogs, chips and a drink will be on sale for $5 at the event.
There will be drawings for door prizes and a 50/50.
Hall, who resides with his wife, Virginia, in Rocky Mount, is a member of the Franklin County High School Athletics and the Salem-Roanoke Baseball halls of fame, is a former long-time county youth sports coach and patron of athletics at FCHS and Ferrum College. He is a member of Post 6 and serves as an officer with the baseball team.
In December, Hall, 81, was struck by a car while on his daily walk through town.
The accident has left Hall with a traumatic brain injury and, after a stay in Roanoke Memorial Hospital, he is receiving treatment at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, N.C.
“We are hoping to sell more than 200 tickets for this fundraiser to increase our donation amount to the family. We will also be accepting personal donations for Alvin’s family at the door,’’ Post 6 manager Aaron Haigler said.
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased from Haigler or at the following local businesses: PSG Electric, Foley’s Automotive, Hollywood Beauty Salon and Arrington Sports.
For information, call Haigler, (540) 263-0254.
High school schedules meeting on e-sports
Franklin County High School has scheduled a meeting concerning the formation of e-sports teams.
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) sanctions e-sports and crowns championships in the endeavor.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13 in the Elton Bonner Auditorium during activity period.
Kahila Moonshine Classic is Feb. 15
Franklin County Wrestling Booster Club is staging the Kahila Moonshine Classic, Saturday, Feb. 15 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium on the campus of Franklin County High School
The one-day event is for youth and middle-school age competitors.
Individual and team competitions are included.
The tournament is named in honor of former, long-time Franklin County prep wrestling coach Kris Kahila, who guided the Eagles to 329 wins, multiple district and regional championships, back-to-back state runner-up showings in Group AAA dual team wrestling and multiple top place finishes in the state tournament.
Kahila coached four of the Eagles’ five individual state champions: Clifton Koger, Joe Calloway, J.J. Price and Bryan Jones.
Individuals and teams can register on trackwrestling.com or on the day of the tournament.
Last year’s tournament drew 298 participants haling from six states: Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Format is round robin with multiple weight divisions.
Hunting banquet is set for March 7
The Franklin County Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) has scheduled its Hunting Heritage Banquet for Saturday, March 7 at the Pigg River Community Center.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for youth, $50 for adults, $270 for sponsor, $300 for sponsor couple, $550 for grand slam table and $950 for royal slam table.
For information, call Tim Burton, (540) 484-3041, or contact him by email: tandkburton84@yahoo.com .
Hunter education
class is slated
for March 9-10
A hunter education class is set for Monday and Tuesday, March 9-10 at the Franklin Center in Rocky Mount.
Passage of this class is required to obtain a hunting license in Virginia.
Sessions are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Students must attend both sessions of the class.
Books are available at the Franklin Center.
For information, call Robert Dillon (540) 483-1302, or call 1-888-516-0844.
FCHS, BFMS tryouts are set for March 30
Tryouts for the Benjamin Franklin Middle School sideline cheerleading squad and the Franklin County freshman, junior varsity and varsity sideline cheerleading teams and mascots for the 2020-2021 school year are scheduled for March 30 through April 2 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Any student, male or female, who will be enrolled at BFMS or FCHS for the upcoming academic year, is eligible to try out, but candidates must have a Virginia High School (VHSL) physical form dated after May 1, 2019 on file with the high school athletic department in order to try out.
Cheerleader candidates will be taught a cheer and a dance for tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or perform gymnastics in order to try out.
Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.
Mascot candidates will be asked to dance in costume to the tryout music.
Open conditioning for those interested in trying is set for Mondays and Thursdays beginning in late February or early March. Specific dates are to be announced and posted at the high school and middle school and on line.
Candidates must have a current physical form on file to take part in conditioning.
Those interested in trying out need to obtain an informational packet from any office on campuses of BFMS or FCHS or from the high school athletic department in Hawkins Gym.
For information, contact FCHS head coach Marsha Lopez through the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Chug for the Jug returns in April after a year’s absence
The Chug for the Jug 5K race returns to the local running calendar in April after a year’s absence.
The 2020 edition of the race is set for Saturday, April 11, rain or shine.
The race takes the starter’s gun at 8 a.m. from the rear parking of Franklin County High School.
From there, runners travel down Perdue Lane to Tanyard Road down South Main Street to Floyd Avenue through downtown Rocky Mount and back to the high school.
The Crooked Road Running Club has taken over the management, promotion and staging of the race.
In past years, the Community Partnership for Revitalization (CPR) and the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation were in charge of those duties.
Two years ago, American National Bank served as the race’s title sponsor and Nate Michener and Leigh Lester captured top male and female overall accolades.
Michener edged multi-time race champion Andrew Parkins of Salem by 17 seconds, 17:12 to 17:29 to claim victory. His mile pace was 5:33, while Parkins’ mile pace was 5:38.
Colin Munsey of Pearisburg was third.
Lester crossed the finish line in 24:15.9, which was the 17th best time among all runners. Her mile pace was 7:47.
Jessica Greene finished second (19th overall) in 24:51 and Tiffany Huffman of Roanoke was third (22nd overall) in 25:40.7.
Eighty-five runners posted finishing times.
For information on this year’s race, contact Karen Dillon by email: krobdill@gmail.com.
