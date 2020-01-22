BRISTOL, Tenn. — Destiny Benjamin placed second at 130 pounds for Ferrum College’s women’s wrestling team in this past weekend’s Tornado Open, staged by King (Tenn.) University.
Benjamin won each of her first three bouts before falling in the finals.
Placing fourth for the Panthers were Kartrina Anderson (4-2 at 130 pounds) and Alisha Elizalde (2-2 at 101 pounds).
Ferrum won six bouts by pin: three by Anderson, two by Benjamin and one by Elizalde.
Overall, the Panthers were 9-17 in 26 tournament bouts.
“We had a great day, and I’m seeing improvement in many areas. I’m proud of how we performed,’’ first-year Ferrum head coach Breonnah Neal said. “All the results don’t show how much growth we had this weekend.’’
The Panthers host Nassau (New York) Community College in a dual match Friday, Jan. 31 at William P. Swartz Gymnasium at 7 p.m.
“Im looking forward to seeing the continued growth at our next event on January 31,’’ Neal said.
