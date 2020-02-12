Benjamin Franklin Middle School girls basketball

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s girls basketball team has finished its 2019 season with an 11-game winning streak, an 11-1 record in the Roanoke Valley Middle School District and a 12-1 overall mark. Team members are front row from left: Taleeya Callaway, Amber Perdue, Brandi Altice and Kaylee Davis. Middle row from left: Kaniah Copeland, Tamia Holland, Brooklyn Lee, Elyse Holland, Maggie Hypes and Kenzie Board. Back row from left: head coach Jushua Cox, manager Najaya Dobbins, Aleah Davis, Maddie Caron, Chelsea Harrison, Paige Witcher, Reese Smith, manager Alannah P and assistant coach Brittany Moyer.